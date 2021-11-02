Gold investment showing good recovery post pandemic

It seems that good news is in store for jewel buyers as the market shows signs of recovery post pandemic. As per news reports, the performance of gold has shown remarkable recovery as India continues to recover from the impact of Covid pandemic. Interestingly, the Reserve Bank of India was the largest buyer of gold among all central banks in the third quarter of 2021. India’s gold reserves grew by 41 tonnes to 745 tonnes during this period. It also marks a slight increase in the pace of buying by the RBI. India’s gold purchases have helped arrest a slowdown in acquisitions by other central banks. And the trend is set to continue in the coming quarters. According to estimates, 2021 looks set to see the biggest annual increase in India’s official gold reserves since 2009.

A similar trend can be noticed in the demand for domestic investment in terms of bars and coins. The third quarter bar and coin investment increased 27 percent year on year to 43 tonnes on pent-up demand and the gold price dip. Aligned with jewellery consumers, bar and coin investors responded to the sharp price dip, and lower average quarterly price, by adding to their holdings. Although investors were tempted by equity market strength, with Sensex touching all-time highs they have remained wary of possible corrections amid the high valuations. This encouraged investment in gold for diversification purposes. According to the World Gold Council, Jewellery demand in India in the third quarter increased approximately 60 per cent both on a quarterly and yearly basis due to strong pent-up demand, a rebound in economic activity and lower gold prices. Having been locked down for much of the second quarter to deal with the severe second wave of Covid, jewellery demand bounced back sharply in the third quarter. Occasion-related gift buying witnessed a strong comeback. Now, the retailers are anticipating stronger demand during the fourth quarter wedding and festive season. This interesting trend in the gold jewellery demand has been a new regional shift. At a regional level, Northern India outperformed the South as some Southern states. But this is expected to change in the weeks to come as the situation is continuously improving in the affected states.

The government has introduced mandatory hallmarking, which is expected to ultimately improve transparency and give consumers greater confidence in the purity of the gold they buy. Another significant development is the launch of digital platforms, further opening the channels for gold investors. Notably, the launch of digital gold platforms by retailers such as Titan, Kalyan and Senco Gold provides investors with a convenient way to make systematic investments in gold for as low as INR100. Another notable industry development is the continuation of policy reforms related to domestic spot gold exchange and international bullion exchange. During the third quarter, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) approved the framework for a domestic spot exchange. Meanwhile, the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) also launched the India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) on October 1 last. These exchanges aim to empower bullion banking and establish India as a major bullion trading hub. Additionally, this may also help with the successful implementation of the gold monetisation scheme and the development of gold-backed products.