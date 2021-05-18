Grand Alliance gaining momentum

Over the years the BJP seems to be playing all its cards well and despite massive protest rallies, it has proven that it’s a formidable political force in the country. No doubt, right before the recently concluded assembly elections, it felt like the BJP was in for a massive disappointment, but the results spoke otherwise. Yes, its hopes of uprooting the TMC hold in West Bengal didn’t quite succeed, but it did add a significant percentage in its vote share in the state. Same is the story in Kerala where it failed to claim even a single seat. In the northeast though, the BJP has been faring well. Despite failing to achieve its goal of securing over 100 seats for NDA in Assam, it did manage to comfortably form the government for the second consecutive term. The BJP has over the years, built for itself a solid base, though many would complain it to be communal in structure. Nevertheless, it has very smartly played the Hindutva cards at the right time to have the election results favour them. It has been beaten by protests and riddled by allegations, but interestingly has almost always managed to be the part of a ruling alliance.

However, observers believe that Mamata Banerjee’s thumping victory in West Bengal assembly elections and Left’s convincing run in Kerala has renewed the energy of parties to form a Grand Alliance at the national level to take on the BJP. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut was also seen speaking in favour of such a move with the assertion that Congress should be the leading force in the same. He further went on to say that the country could manage to face the grave crisis of Covid-19 till date because of the institutional structures put in place by Congress during its rule. He, however, refrained from commenting on which party should lead the Grand Alliance.

From the opposition point of view, they have but one option – to come together to face the might of BJP. Maharashtra has proven to be a successful example of a non-BJP alliance government between the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. With the recent show of in West Bengal, the Grand Alliance will surely have TMC under its fold, besides having left parties and Samajwadi Party from Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party did show a promising fight during the UP panchayat polls but Akhilesh Yadav lacked the aggressiveness. Many believe that Yogi’s mishandling of the Covid-19 scenario of the state, to be the sole factor behind people turning to Samajwadi Party. On the other hand, Mamata Banerjee led her party from the front against the onslaught of heavyweights Amit Shah and Narendra Modi. West Bengal has set a remarkable example by defeating the mighty BJP and might have also exposed the saffron camp’s vulnerability. But who would be the face of the Grand Alliance? Rahul Gandhi surely is the first bet but then his lack to yield positive results in successive elections does not make him a favourable candidate, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s name is also doing the rounds. But with how the episode unfolded in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has surely earned her a spot for the same.