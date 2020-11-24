Have Indian banks learnt from past blunders?

The recent RBI merger of the old Lakshmi Vilas Bank with Singapore’s DBS Bank brings to mind two films trending on the OTT platform for the last three months. Both are on financial scams where banks that lent money to alleged scamsters are at the heart. The first web series, titled, Bad Boy Billionaires, is a documentary on four Indians, Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Ramalinga Raju. The second film is Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story, based on journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away. In the ’80s, banks had to keep 63.5 per cent of their deposits with RBI, in cash or government securities. The system was skewered as banks could lend and borrow securities through a process called Ready Forward Deals through a 15-day loan from one bank to another with government securities as collateral. Mehta, Mallya, Roy, Raju and Modi — all had to transit through the narrow bank visions of the ’80s but Bad Boy does not connect the dots. We can’t really call Bad Boy stories biopics; they are rather a collage of old and new screen shots stitched together by filmmakers Johanna Hamilton, Dylan Mohan Gray and Nick Read to tell only that part of protagonist narratives that provide a visual testimony to their work lives. The documentary is not even about the life and times of colourful characters like Mallya or Roy. Despite the catchy title, it gives no perspective to the viewer.

10 years ago, Kingshuk Nag’s book on Raju, a man who supported a dozen charities, called it ‘India’s biggest corporate fraud’ and told us more. Politically connected Raju, once chairman of Satyam Computers, reportedly admitted to embezzling company funds of Rs. 7136 crore. Poetically, he had said, he was ‘riding a tiger’. RBI sources revealed, Indian and foreign banks had provided guarantees of around Rs. 8000 crore to various Raju companies. For Modi, there is a female diamond worker, for Roy, there is a female chit fund agent, who through their testimonies, portray a very sympathetic picture of the two. For Malaya, his son paints the pastel brush as no criminal intent comes through in the film. On the other hand, scam 1992 is one of India’s most watched series for 2020, with accolades showered on theatre actor Pratik Gandhi; this only goes to prove that actors are able to role play better than any reality show.

India has 46 foreign banks today. Four banks Standard Chartered, ANZ Grindlays, Bank of America and Citibank accounted for 56 per cent of all securities transactions in the 1990s. Citibank was found to be short-selling government securities and is shown as the ogre in Scam 1992. Dubious roles of the RBI and SBI is scantily camouflaged, as are the characters like Chandraswami or K Madhavan, or then RBI Governor S Venkitaraman, SBI chairman M N Goiporia and the media members. Difficulty of doing business with banks and loopholes have only grown meanwhile, along with the tweakers — like Ketan Parekh, Dilip Pendse, Rajesh Jhunjhunwala, Pramod Khera; the IL & FS scam is worth about Rs. 13000 crore, all with connivance of top government and bank officials. All subjects of future films.