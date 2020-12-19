Human development further declines in India

UNDP’s Human Development Report 2020 recently revealed that in place of human development, India registered a human decline. It went two ranks below, from 129th to 131st among 189 countries in the world in 2019. Notably, hidden in the dark shadow of the pandemic are the numerous untold miseries. The report estimated the pressure of the environment in large scale for the first time and prepared Planetary pressures- adjusted Human Development Index (PHDI), that gave a little clearer picture of human development. India’s performance in this regard is a little better but we are still miles to go before we achieve environmentally sustainable development goals, though we have fulfilled some commitment and obligations made under the Paris Agreement five years ago. The fall in India’s overall ranking in HDI is proof that other countries did better than ours. In absolute value, India’s HDI in 2019 was 0.645 only a little better than 0.645 in 2018. However, looking inside the composite data may dishearten sensitive minds who really care for peoples’ well-being. In several areas that are key factors for calculating the index, India performed worse than its own earlier performance.

Well-being of the people is largely dependent on household incomes, but India’s Gross National Income (GNI) per capita fell from USD 6829 in 2018 to USD 6681 in 2019 on Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) basis, a measurement of prices in different countries that uses the prices of specific goods to compare the absolute purchasing power of the countries’ currencies. For common people to understand the severity, the fall was over 11000 rupees per annum per person. This situation increased the level of hunger and malnutrition. The UNDP report is the second after the National Family Health Survey – 5 phase 1 results that showed an increase in hunger and malnutrition among Indian women and children is general and indigenous people in particular. Among the 189 countries surveyed, it pains to read India’s name among three specifically mentioned countries – the two others being Cambodia and Thailand – for which records showed more malnutrition related issues such as stunting and wasting especially in indigenous children. It exposes the government claim of protecting the health of common people. The third major factor in calculating HDI is education. “In India different responses in parent behaviour as well as disinvestment in girl’s health and education have led to higher malnutrition among girls than among boys as a consequence of shocks linked to climate change,” the report says. Where were then gender equality and the progress in education? It also reveals that India needs much more to do to readjust itself to absorb the shocks from climate change by reprogramming its plans for environmentally sustainable progress.

The report finds out that poverty, environmental justice and governance are often missing in our approaches indirectly suggesting their removal from our planning to reduce the planetary pressure that is making imbalances at an unsustainable degree. Cases in India and Nepal are specifically mentioned that show that environmental decision-making can be democratized when control over the means of production is transferred to local communities, which can lead to more sustainable outcomes. Moreover, participation is key for strengthening transparency and accountability.