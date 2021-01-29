IMF projection: A positive signal 

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected India’s GDP to grow by 11.5% in 2021-22. If that happens, India will be the fastest growing among major economies of the world. This would be a good augury for the budget for next fiscal, which is just a few days away. One can expect that the revenues should show some buoyancy from the second half of the year. For one, a fast-growing economy would mean the government should get more money without flexing any fiscal muscles. In the past, whenever the economy went through a fast patch, the government’s take went up without having to make any additional revenue mobilisation efforts. However, with huge expansion of government expenses through additional borrowings and bank sponsored accommodation during the lock-down phases, the level of liquidity has mounted. It looks as though a great deal of additional liquidity is flowing into the financial markets. The unrelated rise in the Sensex and Nifty gives an inkling into funds flow. Instead of being spent on goods by the general public, it appears a disproportionate amount of money has gone to the upper echelons who are getting into more and more financial market investments.

The pandemic has for certain hurt the economically weaker worse than the more fortunate sections. Jobs losses in the unorganised and informal sectors were immediate and many lower level jobs have not come back. The funds flow dynamics of the pandemic period have unavoidably created a condition for a subsequent financial system instability. We must be aware of these possible after effects. The large amounts of funds which had to be extended to corporates and businesses would have to be rewound some time or other and cannot be postponed for indefinitely. Recalling overdue loans could result in financial insolvency of the borrowers which will immediately affect sentiments. Additionally, the large volume of funds flowing in from overseas through both foreign institutional investments in the secondary equity markets as well as foreign direct investment. These also have the potential of unleashing financial market instabilities.

On the other hand, within the domestic economy, we are going to see a further worsening of the so-called twin balance sheet problems. The corporates have been saddled with large loans and shrinking revenues during the Covid-19 lock downs. The banks on the other hand have been urged to keep providing funds to industry and businesses so that they could carry on their operations. Now time is fast approaching when these excessive accommodations have to be shrunk back to size. In 2020, when lock-downs were imposed and physical distancing norms introduced, the real economy was dented deeply. A sliding real economy has been bad enough with employment losses. But a financial sector problem could be invidious. The effort should be to halt any progression of the financial sector problems from when it appears. In case of India the most immediate threat would be to keep the banking sector well capitalised and sound when some industrial bankruptcies cannot be prevented. The problems of sticky loans would inescapably rise. The government would therefore have to find ways of blistering up the public sector banks, which are the mainstay of Indian financial sector.