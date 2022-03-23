Imran Braces For No-Trust Vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi is having sleepless nights waiting for March 25 as his government is set to face the no-confidence motion on the fateful day. But it seems that the hierarchical order of the main ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-i- Insaf is more rattled than the PM himself. With some 20 members defecting to the opposition, Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ruling PTI, the future of the federal government has entered a zone of uncertainty. The PTI strength being reduced to 155 MNAs in the PTI kitty, political analysts in Pakistan to sense uncertainty of PTI’s continuance in future, especially with King Khan at the helm. In contrast, the opposition comprising the PML(N) and smaller allies are assured support from over more than 160 MNAs. Imran Khan’s discomfiture is due to General Qamar Javed Bajwa sounding Imran Khan to step down after the ensuing conference of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad this month.

Whether Imran Khan will gracefully step down is to be awaited. There is, however, no sign of his willingness to give up the schism inside the PTI. This is why he keeps lambasting the Opposition which tabled the no-confidence motion. He branded the Pakistan Peoples’ Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) president Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (Fazlul) Pakistan chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as “three stooges” from the opposition, accusing them of “stealing” for years and facing corruption cases. However, dissidence inside the PTI is raging. Dissident lawmakers of PTI are coming out into the open. Unnerved PTI party bureaucrats resort to vitriolic language to shame them. Education minister of Punjab Dr Murad Raas wrote on Twitter “Sindh House has been turned into a Political Brothel. Political prostitutes are running in and out of this Brothel. Head Pimp – Asif Ali Bemareee.” Strangely enough, the throwing away of political etiquette in Pakistan’s parliamentary polity wasn’t kick-started by Dr Raas. It was initiated by Imran-adherent Aalia Hamza, PTI’s MNA and parliamentary secretary for commerce, industries, and production. She abused PTI dissenters as ‘worse than prostitutes.’ She added. Sindh House was operating ‘like a brothel…. ‘pimps are sitting there.’

Meanwhile, the premier had smelt a rat at the end-January this year and had lost his cool in a TV program Aap Ka Wazir-e-Azam, Aap Kay Saath, he awkwardly warned his opponents in and out of PTI. In case, he would be out of power, he would make their life hell. “You will not find a place to hide if I take to the streets…I will just need to nudge people and others will be running to London as well to join the ones who already are there’ he quipped. The dramatic turn against Imran Khan took place a week ago when a dozen MNAs expressed their lack of confidence in him. The miltablishment that pushed the PTI supremo off the grace, is half inside and another half in the wings – a sign of quit notice to King Khan. It was evident when the Pakistan Army spokesperson told the media last week that the military would remain neutral. A visibly angry Khan retorted at a rally in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: humans take sides and “only animals are neutral”. But to add insult to injury – the Army ignored Khan’s barb.