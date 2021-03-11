Imran’s political woes mount

Political pyrotechnics in Pakistan touched a high point with the decisive victory of three-time Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani of Pakistan People’s Party, pulling a shocking victory defeating the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. It raised the PPP strength in the 100-seat Pakistan Senate, the upper house in the Pakistani parliament to 20 and taking the tally of Pakistan Democratic Movement to 53 against 47 of the ruling group of which the PTI strength is 26. In his latest column in Lahore-based The Friday Times editor Annam Seth in his piece, captioned, ‘Saab pe bhaari Asif Zardari’ hinted at the simultaneous beginning of the process of defeat of Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and his party, PTI and opening of the pathway for the victory of PDM in the next National Assembly elections, scheduled in 2023. But at the moment visible is King Khan’s immediate setback in the election for the Senate chairman, due on March 12. The

unanimously chosen PDM candidate is Gilani who will take on the PTI nominee Sadiq Sanjrani. Significantly, minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz stated bluntly, “We would do everything necessary for winning,” while taking pot-shot at the opposition, accusing the latter of always violating rules and using money.

PDM president Fazlur Rehman and chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam alleged that intelligence agencies tried to subvert the recent Senate election and if the latter resort to similar thing, PDM would make “all facts” public. At a press conference, flanked by the Pakistan Muslim League vice-president Maryam

Nawaz and PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he termed both vote of confidence obtained by the PM in the National Assembly and the assembly session unconstitutional. Constitutional experts think that the motive behind holding a vote of confidence for the premier was to ascertain which party members switched allegiances in the Senate elections. Unlike the Senate election, National Assembly lawmakers cast their votes through an open ballot, not secret ballot. According to Islamabad -based legal expert Osama Malik, “Those who revolted against the PTI could be disqualified under election laws. But the decision to go in for confidence vote was an indication that the PTI boss was already in a footloose state – a state of unnerved isolation.”

Pathetically enough the PTI was in an unseemly hurry in trying to stem the tide by petitioning the Supreme Court to disallow secret balloting in the Senate elections only to be appropriately retaliated by a popular wave lauding the CEC’s neutrality. The SC too refused to oblige the ruling clique. On the other hand, Benazir Bhutto’s daughter Aseefa B Zardari’s tweets reflect the mood of the other sex, “The women of Pakistan have struggled to tear down the walls of patriarchy. As my mother once said, “For women leaders, the obstacles are greater, the demands are greater, the barriers are greater, and the double standards are more pronounced’ they fight

for respect. They fight for space. They fight for equal opportunity.

They fight for others. They fight for themselves. They fight for the women to come. And they stand together for a better today and even a brighter tomorrow”. TFT editor pitifully reminded the intelligentsia of Miltablishment’s heavy investment in the current hybrid system, managed by the PTI supremo.

