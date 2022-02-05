India And Chinese Plans

Chinese domination continues unabated even though the Modi-led Indian government has always been downplaying the same. The Chinese are known for their perseverance in their belief and plan for the long run. In a way, the Chinese have their idea of immortality, evident from the fact that it plans for the next 100 years, if not for the next 1000 years. Back at home, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is convinced that there is a ‘China Plan’ for India, conceived in Doklam and garnished to deadly intent in Galwan. “And it is not a laughing matter,” he told the Lok Sabha. Well, there may be a real sound of the alarm in Gandhi’s views, as the Chinese PLA is moving around Doklam and Galwan borders and kidnapping Arunachali boys from further east at will. Both Doklam and Galwan have stood testimony to the animosity between the nations in the recent past. Though ‘Who won, who lost’ is lost in the mists on the icy slopes, China did try a cover-up of casualties. This again has been exposed by the Australians, who hate the Chinese more than the Taiwanese. On one hand, where the Chinese are sticking to having lost only four soldiers, the Australian investigative reporter maintains that at least 38 of the Chinese PLA were killed!

But why is the mighty patriot leader of India Modi still sleeping? Whatever be the reason the diplomatic war has gone from bad to worse after the Chinese paraded its “Galwan Hero”, who carried the Beijing Winter Olympics torch! Perhaps we are now closer to the USA and may well be in the USA’s plan for China. The only problem is if Pakistan plays second fiddle to China, Modi’s India plays third or perhaps fourth fiddle to the USA. Does Modi think India will replace the United Kingdom in the USA’s plan? It is a loaded question, but the answer is obvious. The USA is no friend of any country. Neither is China. India boycotting the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics has neither angered China nor brought India and the USA closer. Henceforth, we’ll have to live with an even bigger Chinese plan for India. Rahul Gandhi, like the Chinese, too has a clear plan. One is to return Amar Jawan Jyoti to India Gate. Two is to return Article 370 to its place in history. That will also mend India-China ties. China harbours J&K dreams. And J&K must be in China’s 1000-year plan for India.

Pakistan-India-China with India sandwiched is old news. It starts in 1963 when Pakistan gifted several parcels of land belonging to India to China. The BRI and the CPEC bound China and Pakistan further tighter. And it is always at the height of icy winters that the Chinese PLA turns its march towards India. The pity is that we don’t know for sure where we stand with China vis a vis Doklam and Galwan, not to forget Arunachal Pradesh. There are conflicting voices and conflicting reports and it’s a pity not many of us can make out Mandarin from Urdu, not even the pidgin Mandarin. It should worry the Modi regime plenty that Indo-Chinese ties have hit rock-bottom under Modi’s watch. Most of our boundaries remain unmarked. Does that mean that the Chinese PLA is already inside India?