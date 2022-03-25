India And Pollution Problem

World Air Quality Report 2021 has unmasked the Modi government showing its ugly face which has been masked since April 7, 2015, by a so-called flagship scheme to monitor air pollution in the country with the launch of the National Air Quality Index. Despite the big claims, air quality in the country continues to deteriorate, reflecting the unpardonable dismal performance of the Pollution Control Board responsible for monitoring, and functioning directly under the Union government, turning Delhi into the world’s most polluted national capital. Ironically, when the World Air Quality Report 2020 had ranked India’s third most polluted country in the world with an annual average PM2.5 concentration level of 51.9 μg/m³, the Union government dismissed it on the ground that the ranking was mainly based on satellite. But the 2021 report now says that its data is based exclusively on ground sensors and almost half of them globally were operated by governmental agencies.

The World Air Quality Report 2021 says, “While many other air quality reports and apps report air quality information based on satellite data, this report is generated exclusively from PM2.5 measurements obtained by ground-level monitoring stations. Air quality data was aggregated from regulatory monitoring stations operated by governments as well as privately-owned, non-regulatory stations operated by individuals, educational institutions, and non-profit organisations.” Since PM2.5 is generated from many sources and can vary in chemical composition and physical characteristics, the government must brace itself for monitoring, investigating, planning, and implementing effective measures now, rather than merely announcing flagship programs for the same. The latest report has also highlighted some of the mistakes of the Modi government. It has even quoted a recent study that has found that apart from city-specific action plans, no other plans have been formulated under the NCAP prescribed timeline. Additionally, there is little information about the activities related to the NCAP, making it difficult to dispel the public’s dissatisfaction with the slow progress under the program.

The severity of the level of PM2.5 pollution in India can only be understood in the light of the new WHO air quality guideline issued in September 2021, reflecting the recent evidence of the significantly higher-than-thought impact of even lower concentrations of air pollution on human health and wellbeing. Even the pollution concentration around the new guideline should not be considered safe, say scientists. As per the new WHO guideline, the PM2.5 level must be lower than 5 μg/m³. As far as India is concerned, no city met this guideline, while 48 percent of cities exceeded 50μg/m³ pushing up the average to 58.1 μg/m³. The Modi government now must rise from the slumber it has been in since air pollution has a massive impact on human health and is the second biggest risk factor. Since vehicular emissions, power generation, industrial waste, biomass combustion for cooking, the construction sector, and episodic events like crop burning are the major cause of air pollution in the country, the center urgently needs rethinking on its present strategy that has failed in reducing or controlling the air pollution. The report has also called for people to support local and national initiatives, propositions, measures, organisations, and politicians who advocate better air quality; contact elected representatives to voice support and advocacy for clean air; limit exposure to air pollution; and lower personal air pollution footprint.