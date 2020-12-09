India downs its shutters in support of farmers

Enthused by the ‘success’ of the ‘Dilli Chalo’ agitation, farmers opposing the anti-farmers laws sought all-India support and claimed to have got it, too. The ‘anti-bandhers’ did not lag. They polished up their act and strode forth the hypothesis that barring Punjab, and a ‘little of Haryana’ plus maybe other Congress-ruled states, the ‘Bharat Bandh’ did not see enough of ‘Bharat’ responding to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call. So, how did ‘Bharat Bandh’ pan out in the various states that make up India? Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal did not give a call to join the ‘Bharat Bandh’, but his Aam Aadmi Party could not afford to stay away. AAP stood firm with the farmers even as APMC mandis in Delhi remained open to trade and ‘business as usual’. AAP alleged that Arvind Kejriwal was kept under ‘house arrest’, which the Delhi Police denied.

Looked at in another way, ‘Bharat Bandh’ found support from all opposition parties, including from Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP. There was talk that Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal was against the ‘Bharat Bandh’ but, as it turned out, all of Odisha stood ‘closed’ on December 8. Among states which observed ‘Bharat Bandh’, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal stood out. Left Front-ruled Kerala and Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan also observed ‘Bharat Bandh’, so did ‘epicentre’ Punjab. Strictly speaking, taken by which party ruled which state, ‘Bharat Bandh’ could not have spanned all of ‘Bharat’, but lacking a state government’s call to strike did not mean any state was ‘not locked down’. Every state saw people in general pay heed to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call regardless of whether the state was BJP-ruled or opposition-ruled. Both Uttar Pradesh as well as Bihar were impacted as much as Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Even the Maha Vikas Aghadi administered Maharashtra saw ‘Bharat Bandh’ leave its mark.

Observe that these are days of flux at home and abroad. The ‘dethroning’ of Donald Trump and his ‘America First’ political and economic agenda has left the world topsy-turvy. A Biden-administered US has already stated that the United States will ‘help China rise’, which means Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to realign his political philosophy. Set aside his Hindutva ego and retreat from set stances. The impression that common Indians are being forced to live under the yoke of an oppressive regime is telling and Modi’s international stock is falling by the day. The short interlude of the ‘right’ coming to power in nations across the developed and developing world is coming to an end and once again the world looks to be the left-liberal’s oyster. The Modi Government’s query “why the shutdown when talks were ongoing?” was answered with “Repeal all three laws, period”. A sixth round of talks will be held on December 9 but the deadlock will not be resolved. The farmers are adamant that the three laws have to be repealed and the Central government is equally intransigent. This edition of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ did not have the sound and fury associated with ‘bandhs’ but that did not mean that it failed to leave an impact. On the contrary, it was a success and a resounding one at that.