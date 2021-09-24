India in need of UBI?

The pandemic has caused unprecedented crises and disruptions around the world. It has inflicted the greatest pain on those who were already the most vulnerable, spurring hardship and unease among low-income families and micro-businesses. In the process, it uncovered existing inequities and created new ones. The crisis has once again highlighted the idea of Universal Basic Income (UBI). The idea of UBI has recurrently appeared in history starting with Thomas Paine in the eighteenth century. It is a simple social policy that involves giving people modest, regular, and unconditional cash payments, without being required to do any work for it. In short, it means money from the state, handed out to everybody, no questions asked. The larger objective of UBI is to build a financial floor through which no citizen could fall, and cement a decent standard of living for the precarious and self-employed. UBI is not tied to the recipients’ behaviour, and they are free to spend the money as they wish. In contrast, conditional in-kind transfers have strings attached.

One reason for the uncertainty surrounding UBI is the lack of a commonly accepted understanding of the broader societal effects it might produce. There are different visions of its costs, how it might be financed, how the concept could be integrated into modern welfare states, and what impact it may have on the labour market. The rationale underlying UBI is different for different countries: In an affluent society, the issue is how people can earn a living wage when robots and artificial intelligence are likely to take their jobs? Low-income countries like India have a different question: Can a basic income replace the existing social safety net while at the same time assure a basic living wage? UBI is gaining traction for several converging reasons as governments look to revamp their social safety nets. India is the most serious new aspirant and the idea has stoked a passionate debate. The figures below show that India already invests heavily in social protection programmes but the impact and outcome leave much space for improvement.

India spends about two percent of its GDP on core social protection and welfare schemes. This translates into an investment of INR9 lakh crore in more than 10,000 schemes. This amount does not cover the high set-up costs and expenditure in maintaining an army of bureaucrats to administer them. Annual budgets for some of India’s key flagship welfare schemes amount to nearly 4 lakh crore per year. These include MGNREGS, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM Kisan), and National Social Assistance Programme, among others. Despite the humongous scale and noble intent of these welfare schemes, accessing them remains a challenge for beneficiaries. Unconditional cash transfers are considered one of the fairest, most cost-effective, and most impactful ways to alleviate poverty and stimulate economic growth. The idea behind them is that classical development aid has failed and that direct monetary payments might be able to solve the problem. UBI is not necessarily a silver bullet or a cure-all to end inequality. It is a potentially important tool that works best as a complement to broader poverty eradication programmes. It needs serious attention because we owe an obligation to humanity to end the appalling inequalities.