India Needs Practical Digital Law

The metaverse wave has hit India and given the rise in digital technology, it seems that it is here to stay. Multinational technology company Meta’s founder Mark Zuckerberg recently remarked that “India will hugely contribute in building Metaverse”. This statement raises hope that India is on the cusp of bringing a new revolution of the Internet to the world. However, not much attention has been paid to the fact that India is largely a consumer of technological services that are offered to it, and must therefore get a say in how a particular technology will be operated in the country. Till now, trends suggest that India has for most of the time drawn on inspiration from foreign countries to make laws related to technology. For example, the Personal Data Protection Bill [PDP Bill] has largely been drawn from the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation.

While India may have been largely relying on foreign laws to update its digital laws, the Metaverse provides a breakthrough. Recently, law professor Ashit Kumar Srivastava, rightfully argued that “the gradual process of lawmaking and leeway this allows technology to get entrenched in the society, in turn making application of law harsher”. Various important provisions which govern the data protection laws such as profiling, data localisation, and cross-data transfer are likely to undergo significant changes. A brief perusal of the definition of sensitive personal data under the PDP Bill suggests that it falls under the category of sensitive personal data as it contains biometric information, for example – one’s hand movements. Most importantly, the education sector in India is likely to undergo a significant transformation as the Central Board of Secondary Education and Meta recently announced a tie-up to cover 10 million students who will be provided curriculum in Augmented Reality experience.

With the advent of the Metaverse, the amount of data being stored will increase significantly. This means that a lot of new data centers will be needed. According to computer engineer and Intel executive Raja M Koduri, these data centers will also require a significant amount of restructuring to provide additional capability to compute, store and network. There is a need for a specific law that will help in enabling the formation of data centers and increasing their capacity smoothly, and at the same time, requires that these data centers adhere to environmental protocols. Considering the interest in Metaverse shown by tech giants like Meta and Google, ordinary people have started making investments in buying digital assets. Recently, virtual land was sold in the sandbox for 4.3 million dollars, the costliest land ever sold in the Metaverse. There are a lot of concerns regarding the technology of Metaverse and what kind of legal implications it will have. From the issue of the groping of a female avatar to the selling of assets in millions, Metaverse has thrown a plethora of challenges. At the same time, this is just the beginning of the revolution of the internet, and full implications of the technology of Metaverse will be realised only in 10-15 years. However, lawmakers will have to be active in ensuring that the technology of Metaverse is in sync with the norms of data protection. This calls for an early draft of the law for Metaverse so that technology also evolves with boundaries set by law.