India rolls out Covid vaccine: Question mark still there 

With the launch of the World’s biggest immunisation drive on January 16, India is all set to create a history, but with several ominous signs too. The whole vaccine rollout plan, as stands after the meeting of our Prime Minister and chief ministers of the states, sets top priority on perceived threats over the real threats, indicative of someone having laymen’s ideas calling the shots in the name of experts to prevail over all reasons and common sense. On one hand some new biological threats, such and new strains of coronavirus and bird flu, appear to be increasing, and on the other many vested interest groups are trying to derail India’s vaccination programme. The public expectation of the PM and CMs’ meet on January 11 is not met with desired outcome.

In the first stage of the first phase of the vaccine rollout plan one crore healthcare workers are to be vaccinated irrespective of theirs being at risk or not, while others persons at real risk on account of proximity with Covid-19 patients will have to wait. This is clearly not a wise decision, because all the healthcare workers of all the regions of the country are not at all at risk. Prime Minister has informed the chief ministers that the total cost at this stage of vaccination for 3 crore people will be borne by the Union Government, which is a good decision, but spending money from the exchequer not on the people really at risk but on the people who are merely perceived at risk is a bad decision, at a time when there is a short supply of money and vaccines. It also indicates the uncertainties about availability of funds from the Union Government to the fund starved state governments for the next stages of the vaccination. In the second stage of vaccination, two crore frontline workers would undergo vaccination. It would also be based on profession and the perceived threat ignoring the real threats to other people. In the third stage, 26 crore people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated ignoring people of other age groups at real risk, and even those with comorbidities. The people below the age of 50 years with comorbidities, even though at actual risks, will be inoculated in the fourth stage, who are about one crore. Hence after the completion of the first phase, a total of 30 crore people will be inoculated, which is clearly not based on the real risk and need of the people, but on mere idea of the government that it considers supreme.

The other risk factors are still there because the vaccines still need further trials. Presently, they are approved for only emergency use. “Rumours and misinformation” about which the Prime Minister has warned the chief ministers revolve round this fact. There have already been allegations of “money-making conspiracy” behind the ‘spread of corona’ and the manner of the ‘response of the government and other players’ thereafter.