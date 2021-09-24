India should rein in Babus

India has seen its fair share of being among the highest economies of the world. At its glorious peak during the new millennium, India’s growth was largely the outcome of 1991 reforms. For the next two decades, the Indian Economy leapfrogged 7-8 percent making it the second-highest growth in GDP, next to only China. India, today is the sixth-largest economy in the world and has emerged as the net major exporter of oil refinery products, the fifth-largest automobile manufacturer, the second-biggest internet user in the world, and also one of the top five digital economies in the world. Yet the fruits of the same are yet to be tasted by its citizens. Back home, the people are still reeling under the dual threat of virus and price rise. Many observers believe that the bureaucracy in India is to be blamed for its present scenario. “Once seen as the ‘steel frame’ of India, it is no longer steely, nor does it have the frame,” opine experts.

Narendra Modi led the NDA government rode to power in 2014 riding piggyback on assurances of curbing red tape, corruption, and delivery of good governance. The NDA government did revamp India’s ranking in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business, from 142 to 63. Yet, the country is still a far way behind when it comes to actually doing business in India, compared to ASEAN and China. According to Political and Economic Risk Consultancy in Hong Kong, India fared worse in bureaucracy in Asian countries and was placed behind Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and China. Even the Economic Survey, a pre-budget official document, vent frustration over the failure of bureaucratic reforms. For instance, to open a restaurant in New Delhi, one needs 26 licenses, as compared to four in China. The recent oxygen concentrators shortage in the nation, which resulted in thousands of deaths, despite India being a surplus oxygen concentrate nation is evident of the serious flaw in the Indian bureaucracy.

Having said this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has first-hand experience with civil servants during his stint as the Chief Ministers of Gujarat. We saw how he then forcibly retired many senior bureaucrats to curb corruption in the state. He also concurred with public perceptions about the bureaucracy, when he vented his ire against the IAS officers in February 2021 in Lok Sabha. He blamed the civil servants for making the growth hostage. He castigated Babu’s seizing of powers through their experiences of juggling the regulatory procedures invoking red tape, instead of easing the delivery. He even questioned his fellow Parliamentarians, whether it was judicious to hand over “the reins of the nation to the babus”. A survey by Lokniti CSDS (Centre for the Study of Developing Societies) revealed that the majority of the respondents observed that it was difficult to get work done at government offices without connections or bribes. The Indian design of bureaucracy working for vested interest political leaders, ministers, or personal gain is the biggest hurdle from it reaching its full potential. It is time for Prime Minister Modi to call for an all-party meeting and discuss ways to rein in the bureaucracy for the greater interest of the nation.