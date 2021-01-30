Indian Economy: The way forward

The general Budget in India is a difficult exercise and this year’s budget on February 1 is no different as finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have to do tightrope walk to fulfil the conflicting demands while keeping the balance between growth and strong macro-economic fundamentals to ward off the ill effects of unprecedented Coronavirus pandemic on the economy. Nevertheless, with many rating agencies forecasting a double-digit growth in 2021-22, Sitharaman is bound to give further boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Atma Nirbhar Bharat agenda as it is the only way forward to kick-start the economy to get back to a high growth path. The rating agencies have also indicated that a business-as-usual approach will make India settle down to 6-6.5 per cent growth path in subsequent years if structural reforms are not pursued vigorously. If India were to realize Modi’s effort to achieve a USD 5 trillion economy rapidly, India needed to get back to a high 8-9 per cent growth path on a sustained basis. This is possible only if Sitharaman announces more fiscal incentives to push Atma Nirbhar Bharat to encourage more foreign companies to set up shop to make India the second global manufacturing hub after China.

Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat are two sides of the same coin and this has been Modi’s philosophy right from he assumed office in 2014. Modi 1.0 laid the foundation for it by creating a necessary platform in the economy and hastened by Coronavirus Pandemic in 2020 and the geopolitical situation, the stage is now set for a big push for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Infrastructure development holds the key to step up public expenditure, necessary to reverse the sagging economy after the lockdown. The budget is also expected to encourage Make in India defence production, announce more dedicated freight corridors and bullet train projects apart from more metro rails as part of Atma Nirbhar package to push growth and jobs in the country. This will also revive sagging labour-intensive construction industry, which will get a fillip due to this public expenditure coupled with more investments on highways, expressways, airport and port developments in the budget.

At this juncture putting just more money in the hands of the people might not fully work as the poor have mostly spent their savings during the lockdown and if more money is put directly into their hands, it would only go into replenishing their depleted savings rather than more spending to revive demand. There is already increased spending by 13 per cent this year as part of counter cyclical policy. But this will push India’s fiscal deficit to 7.2 per cent of GDP in 2020-21. However, Sitharaman need not worry about it as the biggest advantage the government has, at the moment, is low or positive current account deficit and high foreign exchange reserves providing that much headroom to offset the high fiscal deficit. As it is often said every crisis brings with itself an opportunity. Likewise, the Covid-19 pandemic brought with itself an opportunity for India and Modi has rightly identified it as Atma Nirbhar Bharat or making India self-reliant.