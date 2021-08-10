India’s flourishing porn business

The Coronavirus pandemic might have been a bane for several sectors but surprisingly it has been a blessing in disguise for India’s porn film industry. With the advent of digital India, adult or porn films are now being accessible in practically every household using smartphones and computers. Although the x-rated sites are banned in India, millions forced to stay at home under lockdown conditions, still find a way to get through to porn sites. Additionally, the Indian Apex Court also in 2015 accepted the fact that it cannot stop an adult from exercising his/her fundamental right to personal liberty within the privacy of his room. Pornography may be defined as a medium that depicts erotic behavior and is intended to arouse sexual excitement. The sale or transmission of such pornography is illegal in India.

However, it is a fact that millions of Indians consume porno content every day. This essentially means that there is an illegal underground thriving industry of Indian porn. The latest case involving high-profile UK-based NRI businessman Raj Kundra hints at police-porn producer discord. Both Kundra and Ryan Thorpe, an alleged co-conspirator, are accused of serious offenses of porn streaming content. The police said they “seized materials from phone and storage device. Altogether, 51 pornographic films were seized.” The case is certainly interesting. As the app and Raj Kundra are both big names in the country. And if proven guilty, it would mean that Kundra may have a long association with this business. Having said this, the interesting question here emerges – why did the police take this long to catch the alleged offender? The allegations against Kundra involve the formation of a company to develop ‘Hotshots’, a mobile application purportedly used to publish porn. Kundra had allegedly set up another company to protect ‘Hotshots’ videos from piracy, and organize suspiciously large global bank transfers. With multiple bank transfers and foreign exchange dealings, the roles of the enforcement directorate and revenue intelligence department also strike many questions.

Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right under the Indian Constitution and hence the restriction on free speech and expression should strictly conform to ‘morality and decency,’ contained in Article 19(2) of the Constitution. Asserting that porn websites violate the same, the government had issued an order, requiring internet service providers to ban pornographic websites. The order was issued against the backdrop of a petition filed by an Indore-based lawyer calling for a ban on pornographic websites. Interestingly, a few days later, it was officially clarified that the ban was only temporary, and was aimed specifically at child pornography. The Kundra case may just be the tip of the iceberg. With India’s illegal porn market roughly estimated to be around INR 3500 crore and big names like that of Kundra now surfacing, it seems that the shadowy business must have bigger stakeholders all under the shadows. Only time can tell what the Pandora’s Box – Kundra case, may unleash in the course of the investigation.