India’s GDP growth: Reality or a sham?

India seems to be knee deep in the murky waters of economic depreciation. At a time when the nation’s GDP is not showing any signs of life even with various government initiatives, it is ironic that government spokespersons are exhibiting euphoria over the second quarter (July-September) GDP estimate. Notably, the 2nd quarter GDP estimate shows a drop of 7.5% compared to second quarter in 2019-20. As the first quarter drop had been 23.9%, the talk has been of a ‘stronger recovery’ than anticipated. The irony, however, is that on closer look the recovery appears both dubious and fragile. It is dubious because there is a substantial increase in GDP under the head “discrepancies” which is synonymous with errors and omissions. If we assume that the same absolute figure for errors and omissions holds for Q2 2020-21 as was the case for Q2 2019-20 then the decline between the two quarters is 8.7%, as was anticipated earlier.

Looking at GDP figures is relevant mainly because employment is associated with GDP; and in an economy like India where unemployment is not of the open kind, but rather takes the form of casual employment, intermittent employment, part-time employment, and such like, the way to see if it is declining is to look at workers’ income. A proxy for workers’ income is workers’ consumption, or more generally the consumption of the working people. A rise in GDP not accompanied by an increase in the level of consumption of the working people, or if accompanied by a meagre increase, does not constitute an authentic recovery. While the second quarter GDP was less than that of the previous year by 7.5%, private consumption expenditure in real terms was less by even more, 11.32%. This means that the share of private consumption expenditure in GDP has declined between the second quarters of 2019-20 and 2020-21. The consumption of the better-off segment of the population is likely to have got back to the pre-lockdown level after the lockdown had been eased. From the fact that the recovery has been marked by a reduction in the share of private consumption expenditure in GDP we can then safely infer that it has been accompanied by a decline in the share of income of the working population in GDP.

Normally when there is a drop in GDP and hence in government revenue, the government’s current expenditure, which consists significantly of salaries that are in the nature of overheads, does not fall. In fact this is one important reason why, even when there is no conscious move in this direction, government expenditure tends to be “counter-cyclical” rather than “pro-cyclical”. This is particularly repugnant at a time when because of the pandemic it should be substantially enlarging expenditure on healthcare and related areas. With the share of both private consumption and government consumption in GDP declining, the so-called recovery has been associated with an increase in investment. Even this in real terms is below what it had been in the second quarter of 2019-20, but it has recovered notably from the trough. There is thus nothing to celebrate about the Q2 GDP estimates which show the economy in a quagmire.