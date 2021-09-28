Indo-Bangla trade gaining momentum

Fast-paced railway travel between Kolkata and Dhaka has been a long-awaited dream. A bridge between the two biggest growing urban conglomerations in South Asia may open up a whole new avenue for economy. If the ongoing construction work on major infra-projects in Bangladesh runs on schedule, the bilateral traffic movement may be reduced to 4-5 hours from 10-11 hours as of now. The Dhaka-based experts believe that the projects should be completed by March 2024 next. This prediction comes at the wake of laying of railway lines on the massive Padma bridge now nearing completion. This new railway link between Dhaka and Kolkata will run along the Sealdah-Bongaon-Jessore-Faridpur-Dhaka route, a distance of around 240 kilometres. At present, the Maitree Express runs from Kolkata-to Nadia (Gede) to Darshana to Dhaka route, which is almost 405 kilometres and takes 10-11 hours to cover. Additionally, Bangladesh also plans to link Agartala town in Tripura with Dhaka, continuing the journey on the same route from Kolkata. That would enable passengers to reach Tripura from Kolkata within 8-9 hours in the near future.

On the other hand, a four-lane highway for vehicular traffic by road is being constructed over the railway lines on the Padma bridge. Though the target for completion of this project is set till June 2022, yet it seems a difficult deadline to maintain the given timeline, given the pace of construction. Interestingly, the Chinese and Bangladeshi media report differing versions of the progress of the work so far. While the official Chinese news agency reports that the work is on time despite the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Dhaka-based media thinks otherwise. Notably, the project had been inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amidst much fanfare and public anticipation in September 2015. But the actual construction could begin only two years after. Meanwhile, there were major differences of opinion between the World Bank and the Bangladesh government over some allegations of corruption on the part of key officials and some interested parties. Despite investigating these allegations, the bank authorities soon announced that they would not be involved in the construction of the bridge unless their conditions were met. The Bangladesh Prime Minister, however, announced that their assistance was no longer needed. She stated, “Bangladesh will build the bridge with its own resources and appoint internationally recognised bridge building concerns to handle the work.”

Bangladeshi experts believe that the new bridge would add to the country’s growing economic clout by adding about 2 percent to its annual GDP figures. With the new train route, Bangladesh will now be connected to Nepal, Bhutan, North Bengal and the Northeast Indian states and that too within the shortest time. Bangladesh stands near to secure a major trade access to previously untapped markets, comprising millions of people with purchasing power. For the same, broad terms of an agreement on transit fees and related issues with India have been worked out. Further, West Bengal in India would also benefit hugely owing to the new international trade avenue. Moreover, Bangladeshis have been the biggest source of foreign exchange earnings for West Bengal for quite some time. One estimate by a Bangladeshi analyst noted that India annually earned around 300 million USD annually from visiting Bangladesh through tourism, medical tourism, educational exchanges and the purchase of Indian consumer items. West Bengal holds around 20 percent or so of this.