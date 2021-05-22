Is Sarma key to ULFA(I) negotiation?

It seems that the new chief minister has brought in positivity in the state of Assam. For years now, the state has been reeling under insurgency, the prime hurdle for development. The government has tried all its methods with hard-out anti-insurgency operations and even the subtle way by talking and resolving issues in peace. It was the honest call of the then Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, responding to which, many cadres started surrendering and joining the mainstream life. Though the successive government under Prafulla Kumar Mahanta went all out with armed operations against the outfit, the following Tarun Gogoi-led government again started the talks process. Though the October 30 serial blasts occurred during Gogoi’s regime, timely and strategic responses led to the apprehension of major militant leaders and many others opted to talk over the table. Since then, the militancy rate in the state of Assam has significantly come down which has resulted in hassle-free development of the state.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, who takes charge from Sarbananda Sonowal is known to be gifted with negotiations. So much so, he has been called the ‘Master Manager’ of regional politics since his Congress days. As many of the major leaders were either nabbed or brought over ground for talks during the Congress regime, where Dr Sarma also enjoyed an important ministerial position, he has ample experience over the issue. One of the first things Dr Sarma did after assuming the office of the Chief Minister, was to call out for the unconditional release of abducted ONGC employees by ULFA(I) led by Paresh Barua. Dr Sarma may well be the chief minister who would finally see the oldest militant outfit of the state come overground and give up arms for good. He even enjoys a good rapport in the union government, which means he would have more power under his belt during the negotiations. Above all, Dr Sarma enjoys mass public support which is also one of the major factors for ULFA(I) to come forward for talks. All in all, an aging Paresh Barua might not get a better opportunity or a Chief Minister to come for negotiations.

As per the sources, the ULFA(I) is undergoing a severe fund crunch and the dream of ‘Sovereign Assam’ is far from coming true any time soon. But sporadic incidents of recruitment and abduction for ransom prove that the outfit still has the firepower. It recently had successfully abducted three ONGC employees but later released two of them. Meanwhile, Barua is now old and the struggle he carried on for decades has also grown weaker over time. It may be time for the ULFA Commander to think of an approach not involving guns. Starting a dialogue with the government may be fruitful if Barua can manage to steer through the barrage of political orators. The outfit recently even called for a unilateral ceasefire during the Covid-19 pandemic, which seems like a positive step towards starting a dialogue. Nevertheless, Barua has always been unpredictable with his actions and maybe it’s too early to come to the conclusion that Barua is ready to come for talks. But if it does happen, it would be one of the biggest achievements of Dr Sarma as the Chief Minister of the state.