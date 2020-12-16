Joe Biden assumes office as US president

It is finally official now, sanctified by the endorsement given by the electoral college of the USA at its meeting on Monday, December 14. Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden has been elected as the President of America in his third attempt by getting 306 votes out of the total of 538 Congress seats. Only 270 votes were needed for his victory. With this, the drama triggered by President Donald Trump since the Presidential elections on November 3 this year complaining of rigged elections and stolen victory by sleepy Joe, has ended despite the Republican President still not reconciling to his defeat after enjoying one term in the White House. Some of the top Republicans are still supporting Trump but this will not have any impact now as Trump has to vacate the White House before January 20 next. With the Electoral College vote behind him, Joe Biden called for unity while forcefully denouncing the President and his allies for their assault on the nation’s voting system. In an address in Wilmington, on Monday, he said the Republican efforts to get the Supreme Court to undo the result represented a “position so extreme we’ve never seen it before,” and called the attacks on election officials at the local level ‘unconscionable’.

The electoral vote followed six weeks of unprecedented efforts by Trump to intervene in the electoral process and change the outcome of an election he lost by about seven million votes. He was joined by many Republicans who supported his unfounded claims of voter fraud, including 126 party members and 18 state attorney generals who supported a case before the Supreme Court that legal experts said had no merit. However, the court rejected the case on Friday. The Democrats welcomed with great relief this decision of Supreme Court as there were apprehensions that the Trump appointed three judges, known right wingers might delay the proceedings but ultimately, the legality of Trump supported petitions was so weak and the voting figures were so strong for the Democrats that the judges sided with the laws of the land and rejected all the petitions.

As for the Democratic Party, especially the Biden-Harris team, the battle has been won but the war is not over. That’s because Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, unseat GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in January. Democratic Party supporters are campaigning the whole hog in Georgia and President elect Biden is supposed to visit Georgia in support of the candidates. Similarly, Trump has instructed his people in Georgia to do everything to win the two seats. He can then scuttle all moves by Democrats in the Senate through Republican majority. So, there is no respite for Democrats, even after the Electoral College win. The Georgia senate wins on January 5 can only ensure that the Biden presidency will mean differently to common people in the USA.