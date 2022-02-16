Kashmir Politics: Global Brands Draw Flak

The dealers and outlets of some top-order multinational consumer brands in Pakistan are facing severe backlash in India after they decided to support ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and ‘Right to Freedom’ through their social media posts and tweets respectively. Such posts by dealers of those popular MNC brands expose, if anything, their thoughtless marketing misadventure in business extremism. It was quite natural that those highly sensitive and deplorable ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ campaign by some of the top MNC brand dealers/outlets in Pakistan, including South Korean carmakers Hyundai and Kia, Japanese Suzuki and Isuzu, and US food chain KFC, all having a big presence in India, have attracted flak in this country. The brand holders can’t shake off their responsibility for the highly mischievous acts of their dealers and outlets. Although some of those overenthusiastic MNCs in Pakistan, which are also involved in doing business in India, were quick to deplore the insensitive public communication by their dealers and outlets in Pakistan, the act exposes the poor information handling strategy of these global firms in local markets.

For global companies and brands, executing management control across borders is crucial. Unfortunately, few know how to exercise such controls at the ground level in difficult markets which rarely feature in so-called comprehensive studies by researchers on the subject. The role of those global brand managers in the relatively small Pakistani market remains a suspect. It is for the concerned MNCs at the level of their respective global headquarters to find out if those local brand managers have close ties or unholy alliances with political and regulatory actors, agents, and institutions in Pakistan. Also, they could identify the factors that led their subsidiaries to engage in such a highly contentious political activity as questioning the status of Kashmir and the ‘Right to freedom’ of Kashmiris.

However, there is nothing new about global brands taking a stand on topical social and political issues. Big names such as The Body Shop, Harley Davidson, Patagonia, and Dove are known to have stood for political and social change, choosing to provide the voice for an undervalued segment. But, in such cases, their political discourses are campaigned at both the local and global levels. They include public advertisements to champion the cause of women’s diversity, the need for sustainable materials and environmental activism, the search for individual freedom, and the fight for animal rights, in both the local and global spheres. India had to summon South Korea’s ambassador in New Delhi last week to express its displeasure and disapprobation over the social media posts by Hyundai Motor’s Pakistani outlets. South Korean Foreign minister Chung Eui-Yong expressed his regret during a conversation with Indian Foreign minister S Jaishankar over the issue. The matter raised a rare moment of diplomatic discord between Asia’s two leading economies. South Korea is one of India’s top 10 trading partners. Lately, India zoomed past China to become Hyundai’s biggest production base and sales market outside South Korea. The social media posts in Pakistan by those multinational brand dealers and outlets questioning India’s territorial integrity are unwarranted and devoid of all ethics. It is time that global brand managers draw a strong line between thinking and acting locally.