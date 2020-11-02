Kerala: Opposition closes in for the big assault

The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) Government is in midst of deep political mud in the wake of the arrest of the chief minister’s former principal secretary M Sivasankar and son of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Bineesh Kodiyeri in quick succession. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sivasankar and Bineesh in money laundering cases related to gold smuggling and drug trafficking respectively which have pushed the LDF Government totally into the defensive. Of course, the chief minister and other CPI(M) leaders say the Government cannot be blamed for the misconduct of a bureaucrat in personal capacity. However, a jubilant opposition has promptly tightened its noose against the Government. Both the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the BJP have sought the resignation of the CM. Significantly, the Kerala High Court observed while dismissing the anticipatory bail petition of Sivasankar that though the ED has not collected sufficient evidence to make him an accused, his detention is necessary for further interrogation. In its report filed by the ED, the agency had said that Sivasankar had admitted to have spoken to a senior customs officer to clear the diplomatic baggage containing the smuggled gold. Meanwhile, Sivasankar denied it, and in his defence, said that the ED has a theory and it wants him to admit to that.

Significantly, neither the National Investigating Agency (NIA) nor the Customs Department have said that Sivasankar had intervened to get the baggage cleared. In fact, the NIA report mentioned that he had refused to intervene despite Swapna’s request to do that. ED, however, claims to be in possession of WhatsApp messages between Sivasankar and Swapna which indicate that he did intervene in the issue. According to ED, the Rs. 1 crore seized from Swapna’s bank locker (joint locker of Swapna and Sivasankar’s chartered account) was “the proceeds of crime” and Sivasankar had helped her in hiding and using it. Sivasankar’s CA also agreed to have opened the locker after he was told to do so by the senior IAS officer. On his part, P Vijayabhanu, senior counsel who appeared for Sivasankar said that the conversations between his client and the CA had taken place 8 to 12 months before the alleged act of smuggling. He further said Sivasankar’s conversation with Swapna and the CA is being misrepresented to implicate his client in the heinous crime of gold smuggling. As for Bineesh Kodiyeri, he was arrested for funding a drug racket. ED nabbed him after collecting evidence of alleged financial dealings between him and one Mohammed Anoop, who was earlier arrested in a narcotics seizure case. Bineesh was sent to ED custody for four days.

The twin arrests have put both Pinarayi and Kodiyeri under tremendous pressure. Kodiyeri is on record that neither the party nor the Government would intervene to help his son. “He will have to face the consequences of his action,” Kodiyeri added. Unfortunately, the arrests have come at a time when the Government is getting ready to face two crucial elections including the local body polls in November/December and the Assembly elections in May 2021. The arrests are bound to have some impact on the outcome of the polls. How the Government and the LDF will weather the political storm will be watched keenly.