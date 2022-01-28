Kerala Sets Up For Another Round Of Political Stir?

Kerala is all set for another political showdown as the opposition is setting itself to launch an agitation. The opposition parties seem to be not so happy over the government’s controversial ordinance seeking to reduce the Lok Ayukta to an advisory role. The fact that the opposition is irked is clear from a letter that the leader of the opposition VD Satheesan has written to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan requesting to reject the ordinance which “sought to institutionalise corruption and close the final avenue for the public to appeal against nepotism and maladministration.” Moreover, an opposition team is also proposing to meet the Governor in this connection. The opposition leaders allege that the government’s hasty move is aimed at averting the fallout of possible adverse judgments against chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Higher Education minister R Bindu. Notably, the government is facing two crucial cases in the Lok Ayukta which are set to come up before it in the first week of February. In one case, the chief minister is facing the charge of diverting funds from his distress relief fund. In the other, the Lok Ayukta is looking into allegations that Dr Bindu wrote to the Governor seeking an ‘unlawful’ extension to the Kannur vice-chancellor.

Former leader of the opposition, Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the government is seeking, through the ordinance, to dilute the powers of the Lok Ayukta by amending Section 14 of the Lok Ayukta Act, 1999. Interestingly, the section empowers the Lok Ayukta to remove a corrupt official from office and prevent him from holding public office again. What is worse, the opposition leaders allege, is that the ordinance seeks to empower the political executive, the Governor or chief minister as the case may be, to hold a further hearing on the Lok Ayukta verdict. It will also empower the executive to decide whether to accept the Lok Ayukta’s judgement or reject it. It is to be mentioned here that the Lok Ayukta had, on January 12, asked the LDF government and Higher Education minister R Bindu to submit their explanations in the wake of Chennithala’s petition on the re-appointment of Gopinath Ravindran, Kannur University vice-chancellor.

The CPI(M) has, however, stoutly defended the ordinance curtailing the powers of the Lok Ayukta. CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the Advocate General (AG) had told the Government last year that the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act violated Article 164 of the Constitution. The Constitutional provision mandates that the Governor appoint the chief minister and his council of ministers. However, the current law empowers the Lok Ayukta to “destroy a constitutionally elected government by an adverse ruling.” Also, Kodiyeri pointed out, there is no provision for appeal against the Lok Ayukta’s judgement. Pointing out the serious constitutional issue, the AG recommended an amendment to the Lok Ayukta Act. However, the CPI(M), being the dominant partner, must listen to the views voiced by the allies. In a coalition, all parties’ views have to be heard. The moment a party tries to ignore the opinions of its allies, the spirit of the coalition gets severely injured. This being the reality, the CPI(M), in the future, should be more sensitive to the sentiments and opinions of its allies in the coalition. That way lies coalitional stability and cohesion.