Lacking sense of inclusive

Indian middle class has suddenly come to realise that the opposition parties have their role to play and must raise their voice against the failures of the government. They also feel they have let them down by not raising the issue of abnormal rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. They accuse the opposition parties and their leaders of ignoring the interest of the people and also abdicating their responsibilities. The middle class may be politically correct in their accusation but the fact is, it is this section of the voters which has rendered the opposition parties ineffective in the contemporary political scenario. Their latest concern also provides an insight about their lack of political conscience and concern for democracy and its functioning. There is no denying the fact that the Indian ‘middle class’ is the most selfish and self-centred section of the society. This class is generally viewed as the vanguard for the economic development and growth of the country, but it is ironic that in their pursuit of selfish political gains they have ignored the issues of greater national interest.

The BJP leader LK Advani who was waiting in the wings to become the Prime Minister grabbed the opportunity, exploited the anger of the middle class and maligned the image of Dr Singh by resorting to jibes and tirades against him. Issue of corruption at high places became a major concern. Anna Hazare at the instigation of the RSS and BJP took to indefinite hunger strike. An impression was created that secular forces have let down the country and the Congress government patronised the corrupt. The entire exercise was to win over the middle class and the RSS-BJP even succeeded in their mission. But unfortunately for Advani he lost the game to Narendra Modi who exploited his efforts.

It is a historical fact that the middle class prospered and grew beyond comprehension during the rule of Dr Singh. But the middle class did not dither in betraying him, once he made known his intentions to create a Rs. 1.24 lakh crore food support package for the poor. The second was their apathy towards the Shaheen Bagh movement. The middle class czars did not oppose CAA and other citizenship laws. The third is the classic case of farmers’ agitation for scrapping of the three black farm laws and legalising the MSP. The averseness of the middle class towards this movement has been perceptible. The primary reason for their not supporting the farmers is, they perceive this movement as a design of the opposition to remove Modi from power and abort the move of the RSS-BJP to transform India into a Hindu Rashtra. It is ironic that many of them have turned Hindu fanatics to such an extent where rationale and argument have lost relevance and value. There is no denying the fact that a majority of the urban middle class has lost their social perspective and feeling of inclusiveness.