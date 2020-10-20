Ladakh situation: Future tense?

India and China have been locked in a state of stalemate since the Sino-Indian war in 1962. However, the two Asian giants once again exchanged bullets on May 5 in eastern Ladakh near the Pangong Lake. Five and a half months and seven rounds of commander-level talks after no solution is yet in sight. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed that the diplomatic discussions with China are on and termed it to be a ‘work in progress’. Nevertheless, it is now clear that when the Chinese troops intruded in Pangong Lake area, they had no idea what they were bargaining for. Unlike the previous times India responded to the latest challenge with remarkable swiftness. Within days, India mobilized its infantry, artillery, tank regiments and batteries of missiles. The Indian side more than matched the strength of the Chinese in number of troops deployed. In case of a war in the mountainous terrain in the high Himalayas, the Chinese knew they stood no chance of defeating India. Meanwhile, in a daring coup de grace, the Indian troops occupied as many as twenty hilltops during the night of August 29-30. The Chinese have been demanding that any disengagement of troops must begin with the Indian army vacating the hilltops to which India’s response has been a firm ‘no’.

As the talks failed to make a breakthrough, other developments were taking place elsewhere. In a span of forty days during September and October, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) successfully carried out as many as eleven missile tests. Some of the missiles can also carry nuclear warheads. Additionally, in Tokyo, representatives of India, the US, Japan and Australia, member countries of the ‘Quad’, held a meeting and discussed how to meet the challenge of China in the Indian Ocean Region. The present situation in Ladakh has been described by the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria as an ‘uneasy no peace no war’ one while US National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien summed up the situation succinctly when he said, “The time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade or compel the People’s Republic of China to change. There’s nothing to be gained from looking the other way and turning the other cheek. We’ve been doing that for far too long.” With the whole world looking at Ladakh, China knows it is in a tight corner. It is seeking an escape route without losing face.

China has further antagonized two more of its neighbours including Nepal and Myanmar. However, it is significant that Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended an olive branch to India on the eve of the Indian army chief MM Naravane’s visit to Nepal, by divesting Deputy Prime Minister Iswar Pokhrel of the defence portfolio who was known as an India-baiter. Meanwhile, Myanmar is soon going to get its first submarine from India. Hence, obviously, the present no-peace-no-war situation cannot continue indefinitely. If India can bring to bear sufficient political, economic and diplomatic pressure on China, Beijing may back off. If it refuses to do so, India may be left with no alternative other than to adopt the course which it has so long been fighting shy of.