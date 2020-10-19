Left or Right, political drama galore in Kerala 

Political parties switching allegiance is not a new regime in India, however, the timing of this switch- is the most interesting factor. Kerala may be termed as God’s own country, but that does not make it immune to political drama. This is evident by the latest decision of the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress (M) to switch their loyalty to the Left Democratic Front. The CPI(M) and state chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have boosted their confidence with the recent addition of Jose’s Congress faction which, according to them, helps the LDF expand its base in the state, especially in central Kerala. The CPI(M) is also relieved that CPI is also welcoming the Jose factions into the LDF, shedding earlier reservations. “They have taken a political decision to part ways with the UDF and associate with the Left. We had opposed Jose K Mani’s entry when it was a part of the UDF. When a party comes to our fold rejecting the UDF, there is no reason to oppose it,” said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. However, the only ally of the CPI(M), wary of this move is the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The NCP fears it may have to part with the Pala seat, which its candidate Mani C Kappan wrestled for, from the UDF in a by-election. The NCP has made it clear that it won’t part with any of the seats it holds at present. However, the CPI(M) leadership appears to be confident of convincing the NCP to change its stance for the interests of LDF’s stability and cohesion. Rumours are, however, rife that the NCP may join UDF if Pala seat is taken away from it. Reports also suggest that Kappan already had a meeting with the Leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennithala.

Meanwhile, Jose has on record maintained that no conditions were placed prior to him entering the LDF. There are, however, clear signs that the sailing may not be smooth for Jose in the days to come, with the immediate test being the performance of the young KC(M) leader in the local bodies elections, likely to be held in November or December. Jose, for that matter, is confident of an impressive performance in the party’s strongholds including Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts. On the other hand, his rival, PJ Joseph, who is in the UDF camp, opines that KC(M)’s rank and file are emotionally attached to the UDF owing to it being a part of the UDF for over 30 years. “It would be difficult for these voters to part themselves from the UDF,” Joseph added.

As for the UDF, it is evident that the Jose faction’s decision would have an adverse effect on the front’s electoral fortunes in Central Kerala. Though the UDF leaders are putting on a brave front, reiterating that Jose’s switchover to the LDF would have no impact on UDF’s poll prospects; yet the Congress and Indian Union Muslim League’s leaders privately admit that Jose’s decision will weaken the front in Central Kerala which has always been the key factor in deciding the winner of the assembly elections.