Living in the future-past!

It was the Britishers who would indict the Indian freedom fighters as terrorists, whereas they for us were mere protestors who voiced out against the oppression. It is a fact that the government or the monarchy has labelled people as anti-nationals whoever voiced against it. While in a monarchy it is understandable as the kingdom is governed by the king’s wishes, such an idea has no place in a democracy. Having said this, if a democracy tries to become a dictatorship, this is quite possible. It is sad that the Indian government has to be taught by the Court that protesting is a right in a democracy. The citizens might not necessarily agree with the government. Sometimes the peoples’ representatives may end up making policies which is not liked by the majority of people themselves. That is the beauty in a democracy, this very process of disagreement, brings about self-correction in the system. Here the criticism is taken positively and acted upon so that the nation and its people reap the best of governance.

But this very concept seems to be alien for the BJP leaders. It was the same Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had opened his arms for criticism right after being elected as the PM for the first time. But with time, it seems ideologies also rust. Today it is the same Bhartiya Janata Party labelling sedition charges against anyone and everyone standing against its policies as the Prime Minister overlooks everything silently. So much so, that the judiciary had to step in to teach it the difference between protests and terrorist activities. The court recently declared that the protest is not a terrorist act as the right to protest has not been outlawed in the country yet. In fact, its protected as a constitutional right and the UAPA cannot be used frivolously to stifle dissent by citizens.

Off-late there have been a striking increase of the Court strictures on the government which points at a sorry state of governance in India. It was just a few days back when India was re-declared as a partially democratic country given the rise in public protests over the years. Justice DY Chandrachud from the apex court came down heavily against the government for treating criticism against it as sedition. While considering the case against senior journalist Vinod Dua, he further expressed serious concern at the tendency to misuse the law relating to sedition to suppress freedom of expression. The tactic of labelling people voicing against its policies as terrorists or of being anti-national not only questions the integrity of fundamental rights of the citizens in a free democratic country. But also raises serious concerns over the desperation of the ruling government to silence its critiques. Modi bhakts are simply physically or mentally incapable of accepting any criticism against their Godly leader or ‘the saviour of Hindutva’ party. With the fear of anyone being labelled a terrorist for bringing about the drawbacks of a government policy, it seems that the pre-independence British era has returned where our minds once again cannot be without fear. So much so, it seems that our present day is in the future-past!

