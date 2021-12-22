Living On With Covid-19!

The Covid-19 virus has been devastating the country since two years now. And as we all gear up to enter a new year, there seems to be too many questions going around in our minds. What new variant of Covid-19 may surface in 2022? Will we be hit by another wave? Is our healthcare system equipped and ready to face it? The short answer is that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over yet and is likely to continue through 2022. With unpredictable outbreaks still occurring worldwide, it is difficult to predict the end of the pandemic. Now if we take history on account, every pandemic history has completed at some point, even without the advances in sciences as we have today. For instance, the bubonic plague was never entirely eradicated and has killed millions of people over the past 2000 years. On the other hand, the 1918 Spanish flu lasted for around two years and infected 500 million people. Meanwhile, despite early hopes, only about 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, and millions are skipping their second doses.

A few days ago, some experts predicted that many countries might become covid-free after suffering Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and other variants in the past two years. The rapid spread of the highly-mutated Omicron variant, identified in late November, undermines that hope. Some experts predict that there will be new mutations, new variants, as covid will be around for years like the flu and the common cold; there is no other option than to learn to live with it. While coping with the covid forever might be daunting, experts predict it might become endemic sooner. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates predicted last week that despite Omicron, the ‘acute phase’ of the Covid-19 pandemic will end in 2022. “I am hopeful that the end is finally in sight. It might be foolish to make another prediction, but I think the acute phase of the pandemic will come to a close sometime in 2022.” An independent population health research centre at the University of Washington Medicine in the United States has predicted India’s (Covid-19) cumulative death toll will be nearly 2.9 million by March 1, 2022.

On a positive note, the Indian government is getting ready to meet any eventuality and has stepped up the vaccine supply. The health sector has been allocated more funds in 2021 and it is likely to continue in the 2022 budget. The upcoming Assembly election in UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Goa, and Gujarat are crucial for the BJP and Congress. The political parties should make sure that they address only virtual rallies and propagate their poll agenda through digital mode. The future is unknowable but India is in a better position to deal with Covid today than two years ago because vaccine supplies have increased. The bottom line is that the virus will continue to affect our lives and livelihoods unless the global community collectively addresses inequitable access to vaccines. At the same time, governments must invest in preparedness, prevention, and health care. The public also has its duty to cooperate with the government and follow regulations so that the new variant does not spread fast.