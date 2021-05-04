Lotus blooms again in Assam

The Congress’s strategy seemingly failed to work in the recently concluded assembly election in Assam. With the anti-CAA protests and formation of two new political parties backed by AASU and KMSS, it felt like the Congress had a chance in the assembly election to regain power. Many believed that AJP and Raijor Dal would be a strong factor to cut the votes to BJP and in turn help the Congress, but this has been proven wrong by the results. There were many factors for the failure of Congress in wooing the voters despite having a major anti-CAA sentiment as an advantage against the incumbent BJP. But, nevertheless, the saffron camp had the last laugh during the results. Being elected to power once again, the BJP will have to prove its worth to steer the state clear of the Covid-19 scenario.

Though anti-CAA protests had drawn a large number of participation but it seems that CAA was not a factor for the mandate in 2021. The congress and newly formed political organisations who were backing the anti-CAA sentiment failed to make a significant impact in the elections. It can be concluded that Congress had to suffer because of its disastrous decision of allying with the AIUDF. Not many AIUDF votes converted to Congress despite their pre-poll alliance. Additionally, the Congress leadership, over the years has lost its grassroot support base. Its leadership, unlike the BJP leadership, has no organisation in remote areas. Moreover, the growing dissent among its leadership which was out in the open after the demise of Tarun Gogoi also took a toll on Congress. Many of its workers were seen opposing the AIUDF alliance for which it had to lose out on precious votes.

Not only this, the formation of AJP and Raijor Dal post the Citizenship Amendment Act, seemed to be helping the Congress in disguise before the polls. But apparently, the voters did not have CAA on their minds while voting. Given the corona pandemic and economic crisis, the people felt the need to have a party and a leader they can trust and Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma proved to be the hero for the party, as well as an individual leader. All his hard work during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic seems to have benefitted the party during the elections. However, the most interesting question or issue now is the selection of the chief ministerial candidate for the NDA. The popular demand for the chief minister’s chair is Dr. Sarma, no doubt, but what the saffron camp decides would be worth watching.