Maintaining judicial standards?

Comedian Kunal Kamra has refused to apologise to the Supreme Court for his alleged contempt of court, saying the suggestion that his tweets can shake the foundation of the most powerful court is an overestimation of his abilities. He then went to add that public faith in the judiciary is founded on its own actions and not on any criticism or commentary. The profoundness of his statement is deeper than what all the jokes that he has cracked so far put together may have achieved. There is no need for anyone to have Dutch courage to say that the judiciary’s biggest credibility problem has been caused by some of its own decisions as well as the conduct of some of its own functionaries. Some of the recent decisions of even the Supreme Court, including the ones on the controversial new farm laws, and earlier the most sensitive Ayodhya dispute, have drawn suggestions of judicial overreach and populism. The issues raised by these decisions continue to be relevant and deserve a threadbare debate.

It took a pandemic like Covid for us to realise the need to sanitise our hands and maintain personal hygiene. It is time that our judiciary has had a sanitisation drive to prevent a similar affliction to our judicial process. It may be just a coincidence, but a most timely occurrence is that retired Supreme Court judge and ‘call of national duty’ press conference famed Justice Chelameswar recently called for an institutional mechanism for periodic audit of the performance of individual judges and the judiciary to maintain judicial standards. Delivering a lecture on Law, Justice and Human Rights, he called for a serious introspection of our achievements in terms of the noble ideals proclaimed in the Constitution and to see where we have failed. “These are the matters which require constant ongoing debate not only in civil society, but in all elements of the Republic – the law makers, the civil society, the judiciary. Only then can we expect a more efficient, transparent judicial system. So long as we believe that judiciary is something the working of which can’t be looked into, the process can’t be examined or analysed, the situation isn’t going to improve. The lady judge, most surprisingly, acquitted a man of sexual assault on the grounds that pressing the breasts of a child over her clothes without direct ‘skin to skin’ physical contact does not constitute ‘sexual assault’ under the law, which was specifically made to protect children from predators.

Thankfully, the Supreme Court has stayed the verdict. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde stayed the acquittal after Attorney General K K Venugopal brought the matter to the court’s notice and said it is ‘unprecedented’ and is likely to ‘set a dangerous precedent’. It is obvious that there is some system in this particular judge’s consideration of such cases when it emerges that she has issued another bizarre verdict within days of the first one, this time ruling that the act of holding hands of a minor or the zip of the pants of the accused being open at the relevant time, does not amount to sexual assault as defined under the POCSO Act.