Make in India failing in every aspect

India’s economic growth has hit another roadblock post-Covid lockdowns with the manufacturing sector not growing at all. There is no new large investment in manufacturing in recent years and there are no signs of new initiatives from the existing companies and business houses to expand manufacturing activities. Even Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) in this vital sector have slowed down. Lately, affected by the challenging business scenario, Honda Cars, India’s fifth largest passenger vehicle manufacturer, had shut down its manufacturing unit at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. With this, the Prime Minister’s favourite ‘Make in India’ programme does not seem to be working. The current year’s negative economic growth due to the Covid-19 pandemic has further choked the manufacturing sector. When the project was launched by the Prime minister in September, 2014, the share of manufacturing in India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was as little as 15 percent. Five years later, in 2019, its share in the country’s GDP dropped further to 14 percent, as per the government’s own economic review. This clearly proves that the ‘Make in India’ programme has failed to achieve its desired objective.

Indian business houses simply don’t have enough surplus funds and access to new manufacturing technologies to drive the growth in this field. Most of them are fighting to retain their local market in the face of foreign competition. Bolstered by FDI, the automobile industry, a major driver of the manufacturing sector, showed a very impressive growth between 1995 and 2015. However, it now seems to be struggling with weather stagnation and poor sales. Of the country’s top 10 passenger vehicles (PV) manufacturers, as many as eight are foreign companies. The manufacturing sector covers a vast area, comprising 42 sub-categories, from agricultural machinery to aircraft engine and parts manufacturing, metals and engineering products and others such as chemicals, cements, ceramics, construction equipment, electronics, glass making, home appliances, white and brown goods.

Unfortunately, the massive spread of the services sector ignited by factors such as low-risk, quick return on investment, easier entry and exit routes and flexible employment rules seems to have come in the way of the growth of the manufacturing sector. The services sector has become a key driver of India’s economic growth, contributing nearly 55.40 percent to India’s Gross Value Added (GVA) at FY20 prices. Nearly, 60 percent of India’s GDP is said to be driven by domestic private consumption. The import-led country’s consumer market is the world’s sixth largest. India ranked as the world’s ninth largest importer with the total value of merchandise import of USD 479 billion in 2019. Interestingly, the manufacturing sector in several Asian economies is expanding at a pace faster than India’s. The share of manufacturing in China’s GDP is 29 percent. China’s economy is almost five times larger than India’s. Other Asian countries having larger share of manufacturing in GDP than India’s include South Korea (25.38 percent), Japan (20.75 percent), Thailand (27 percent), Vietnam (16 percent), Indonesia and the Philippines (19 percent), Singapore (20 percent) and Malaysia (21 percent). It may be high time for the government to thoroughly review its industrial policy and take measures to ensure that India does not miss its revised target to raise the manufacturing industry’s share in its GDP to 25 percent by 2025.