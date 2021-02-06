Manik Dada’s role in Bengal poll

The Bengal CPI (M) has decided to use former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar’s revelation as campaigning tool to alert people about the situation in the north eastern state after the BJP came to power in 2018 and also to show the voters how the BJP is luring people with ‘false assurance’ and polarising the society. A couple of days back Sarkar had suggested to his party men to take a train to Tripura and interact with rickshaw pullers and grocers to learn from them “what a blunder they committed by voting the BJP to power”. He also alerted people that the BJP was following the Tripura model in Bengal. In his extraordinary appeal to the people and to his party men in Burdwan, Sarkar urged; “Don’t even think of bringing the BJP here merely because they did not rule Bengal. You can understand from the experience of Tripura and the entire country. You saw the government’s role against farmers, minorities and others. This BJP is now trying to grab power in West Bengal. They will tell you about your experiences of the governments of the Congress, the Left and Trinamool in Bengal and request you to see the BJP once. They will convince you with several assurances and request you to vote for them. But don’t ruin the state by inviting that force.”

It is not yet clear what impact Sarkar’s words had on the state CPI (M) leaders, whether still they are open to review their decision to contest the election and ensure defeat of TMC. They may succeed in defeating the TMC but it is certain they would not be able to come to power and form their government. But one thing which appears to be imminent is, on its part the TMC has planned to spread the message of Sarkar in rural Bengal. Nonetheless the Congress-Left alliance is yet to evolve a well devised strategy to counter the BJP propaganda. Meanwhile, the TMC has decided to intensify its campaign against the saffron. The first move in this direction may be Mamata Banerjee refusing to attend Narendra Modi’s Sunday event at Haldia, despite being invited to it. The party sources apprehend that BJP may use this central government programme to ‘humiliate’ her. Mamata is also not bothered by some TMC leaders shifting their loyalty to BJP. She is confident that these desertions will not have a major adverse impact.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of this development two major opinion makers in the two communities — Rajesh Lakra, a former leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikash Parishad (ABAVP) and Bangshibadan Burman, general secretary of the Greater Cooch Behar People’s Association have joined TMC. In the last Lok Sabha polls, Lakra had campaigned for the BJP in the tribal-dominated areas, while Burman, whom Mamata had made the chairman of Rajbanshi Development and Cultural Board in 2017, had distanced himself from Trinamool. Even on Wednesday, Lakra went all guns blazing at the Narendra Modi government. After joining TMC Lakra assured; “In the Terai-Dooars region, we will remove even the traces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I am a priest and a pastor. Mark my words, Didi will come to power.”