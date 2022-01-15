Maurya Blow For BJP

BJP has got a major blow right before the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. The saffron camp that is hoping to retain power in the state has been down with a setback after senior cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya and three BJP MLAs chose to leave the party at this crucial juncture. This has made a serious dent in the backward politics of the ruling party ahead of crucial assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP was hoping to play kamandal and mandal cards together to retain power in the state, but the resignations of backward leaders could pave the way for more ministers and MLAs to leave the party in the coming days. Notably, Swami Prasad Maurya who was the labour minister with CM Yogi Adityanath made serious charges of Dalits, backward, farmers, and youth during the last five years which caused him to quit. Maurya is considered to be a very influential backward leader with the presence of his caste Maurya with a close relationship with caste-like kushwaha and kashyaps caste in eastern UP districts of Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Sidharth Nagar.

Along with Swami Prasad Maurya, the three other BJP MLAs are Brijesh Prajapati of Tindwari in Banda District, Roshan Lal Verma of Tilhar in Shahjehanpur, and Vinay Shakya of Bidhuna also resigned from BJP. What is alarming for the saffron camp is that Swami Prasad Maurya disclosed that more ministers and MLS would quit BJP in the coming days. The resignations are being blamed as the result of frustration in backward leaders in BJP who were feeling being marginalised by the BJP government headed by a Thakur CM Yogi Adityanath. Although BJP attempted to play aggressive mandal card along with Kamandal in 2017 when tickets were given to people from backward castes and elections were contested under the leadership of state president Keshav Prasad Maurya who himself was a serious contender for the post of the chief minister but all of a sudden, the party high command opted for the face of aggressive Hindutva icon Yogi Adityanath who was Mahant of Gorakhpeeth in Gorakhpur and MP from there. The backward felt that not only their claim was ignored but also marginalised by a Thakur CM.

Again, during the last expansion of central and state government BJP high command attempted to play mandal card by accommodating members of backward castes. But the communication gap of legislators with the chief minister as well as party organisation and non-cooperation from the state bureaucracy led to an almost revolt-like situation when more than 200 BJP legislators protested against their government inside the UP Assembly. Similarly, during the meeting of the state executive of BJP a senior member raised the issue of apathy of the government and bureaucracy toward legislators and party workers. He also highlighted large-scale corruption during the BJP regime. His speech was welcomed by other members which created an embarrassing situation for the party leadership and the government. It seems ministers and party MLAs were waiting for the announcement of the elections to come out of the party. On the other hand, CPI national secretary Atul Anjaan said that the resignation of Swami Prasad Maurya would certainly dent the backward politics of BJP just before the elections. If Swami Prasad Maurya could manage more resignations of ministers and legislators then the entire exercise could become a game-changer in near future, claimed Atul Anjaan.