Medical Education Outside India

That the students from Sumy have been evacuated and are on their way to western Ukraine is a matter of great satisfaction not just for the family but for the country as a whole. Better late than never; finally the Indian government woke up and took effective steps to plan this evacuation. War between Russia and Ukraine is threatening the lives of innocent citizens and destruction of resources. The danger of use of nuclear weapons in case of escalation of war cannot be ruled out. Evacuation of the citizens from the war zones is an extremely difficult task. Foreign nationals who want to go back to their families are hard put. Indian citizens, particularly the students, most of them undergoing education in the medical courses, have been facing difficult times. Whereas most of the countries took away their citizens back home from Ukraine, the government of India failed to act on time. This is despite several requests from the students to the embassy in Kyiv. When the war started, instead of organising evacuation of the students, the Indian embassy in Ukraine only kept on issuing advisories to the students to reach the borders of Poland or Romania.

The pertinent issue which has come to the fore now is why should Indian students opt for admission in the colleges abroad in such a large number? They are studying not only in Ukraine but in much larger numbers in the USA, Canada and China. Many are in the Philippines, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Bangladesh. According to the website of the National Medical Commission (NMC), presently India has 605 medical colleges with 90,825 seats for the undergraduate course. Out of these, 306 colleges with 45,035 seats are in the state sector. The number of colleges in the private sector is 289 with 43,965 seats and other 10 colleges with 1,825 seats. The tuition fee in the private colleges ranges from Rs 60 lakh to over 1 crore. This is far beyond the capacity of even the middle classes. Therefore the students look for relatively cost effective institutions. To study in the colleges abroad, the total cost including the travel and stay is around Rs 30 lakh.

In the nearly 75 years after independence, medical education was imparted mainly by the state sector. It was only after the neo-liberal economic policies that the private sector got a push. In 1980, there were 112 colleges out of which 99 were in the state sector while only 13 were in the private sector. But from 1980 to 2022 the number of colleges that were added in the state sector is 207 while the private sector college number is 276. Many of these private colleges lack basic facilities for training despite charging hefty amounts. This trend has to be reversed to give a boost to medical education based on the criteria of medicine as service – not for profit making as the primary motive.