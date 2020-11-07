Modi govt forges military alliance with United States

The signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) for geo-spatial cooperation at the 2+2 meeting of the United States and Indian defence and foreign ministers in New Delhi must have been a moment of deep satisfaction for the US establishment and the Pentagon. What began as a project to enlist India as a strategic ally of the United States three decades ago has reached fruition with the signing of the last of the so-called foundational agreements on October 27, 2020. After the UPA government came to power in 2004, the military cooperation with the United States was taken to a higher level with the signing of the Defence Framework Agreement in June 2005 when the then defence minister Pranab Mukherjee visited the United States. The India-US civilian nuclear deal was signed as a quid pro quo by the US for cementing the strategic and military relationship. This was what US Long Term Project Fructifies Prakash Karat was objected to by the CPI(M) and the Left which culminated in the withdrawal of support to the government in July 2008.

The Modi government has shown itself to be most eager and decisive in advancing the strategic alliance and the military partnership. The government has signed all the three “foundational agreements” – LEMOA (2016), COMCASA (2018) and BECA (2020) with the US. Narendra Modi signed on to the “Joint Strategic Vision for Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region” during President Obama’s visit to India in January 2015. After Trump became President, the tempo increased with India becoming a full-fledged partner in the Indo-Pacific strategy of the United States and the upgrading of the Quad in 2019 comprising the United States, Japan, Australia and India. The Pentagon had commissioned a study by one of the think-tanks affiliated to it. The report was called the “Indo-US Military Relationship: Expectations and Perceptions” and came out in October 2002. The study concludes presciently: “We want a friend in 2020 that will be capable of assisting the US military to deal with a Chinese threat. We cannot deny that India will create a countervailing force to China”.

Thus, the strategic alliance with the United States encompassed the economic, military and strategic spheres. That is why, from the time of the Narasimha Rao-led Congress government to the Vajpayee-led BJP coalition government to the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government and finally the Modi-led BJP government – all have subscribed to the ruling class approach of pursuing a strategic alliance with the United States. The only difference is that the BJP, when in government, has been more pro-imperialist and more willing to accept a subordinate status. The Modi government has deliberately forged this military alliance which, as United States leaders have said time and again, is directed against China. As for the Quad, the US spokesmen make no bones about its military character. Before embarking on his trip to India to attend the 2+2 meeting, the US defence secretary, Mark T Esper in a speech to the Atlantic Council on October 20 said, “India will be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure in this century”. By becoming such a ‘consequential’ ally of US imperialism, Narendra Modi has done India a big disservice.