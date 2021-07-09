Modi infuses energy in Cabinet

It seems that the Narendra Modi-led government is bent on winning the state assembly elections which will be a big morale booster for the party in the 2024 general elections. Aiming at attracting the states, the union cabinet reshuffle was announced recently which saw various new faces being inducted in the cabinet. Northeast had all the more reasons to be happy as it saw a significant number of union cabinet ministers after a long gap. Given the fresh faces being inducted many have started raining accolades for Modi and his team. However, the step also showed the door to some senior BJP leaders including Dr Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Ramesh Pokhriyal. On one hand, where some of the leaders had to be inducted in the cabinet, on the other, it seems that Modi has somewhere accepted the fact that its erstwhile ministry did fail upto an extent in these recent years. A cabinet rejig was on the cards and some key BJP leaders being dropped signals that BJP must be thinking of a fresh strategy aimed at the general elections.

Sarbananda Sonowal’s induction in the cabinet was expected as he left the CM’s post for Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma after the Assam assembly elections. Along with him a few other leaders from the North East also earned a space in the union cabinet. Kiren Rijiju got a very important position of law and justice. The induction of more faces from North East means that the BJP is strategizing on winning the other states in the region after Assam. However, the sacrifice of four of its senior leaders are being observed as signals from the BJP to show accountability within its cabinet. Even if leave the other leaders aside, Dr Harsh Vardhan has been a scapegoat in the recent failure of management during the second wave of coronavirus in the country. His dropping from the cabinet gives a strong message that Modi is in no mood to compromise any further with under performance.

Having said this, it’s a very populist move by the government and it seems that the union government also wants to confuse the people with fresh faces. Moreover, the entire exercise of dropping and inducting new faces seems to be aimed at the Uttar Pradesh assembly election. This probably explains the induction of almost 18 OBC ministers, most of them from the state. One of the major reasons for the reshuffle, is also the fact that the erstwhile cabinet did seem to be marred with under-performance. Having said this, Modi might have stalled the growing anger among the people for now and initiated a fresh strategy. With this rejig, he has officially initiated ‘mission 2024’ and bolstered the party’s trust level amongst a larger section of the people. But time will tell how the new cabinet performs and will it be really able to bring India out of the devastating issues it is engulfed with? Nevertheless, the new cabinet seems to be energetic as well as dynamic and all eyes will now be on the fresh faces who are ready to take up charge at a crucial juncture amid the pandemic.