Modi talks tough

It somehow seems that not all is well within the BJP. We say this that as off-late many Bharatiya Janata Party MPs are opting to stay away from the Parliament. And this bizarre trend has been noticed by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Interestingly the Prime Minister has also been compelled to speak about it at a BJP Parliamentary Board meeting. If some close sources in the BJP are to be believed then the Prime Minister was quite serious about the phenomenon. What turned heads and pricked ears was the Prime Minister’s choice of words. Some would even use the cliché “mince words” to the words chosen. Apart from the edge of annoyance to the voice, there was also warning – perhaps, helplessness in the Prime Minister’s lexicon. “He seemed a little upset that he has been raising this issue in the past too,” a news outlet reported, quoting a BJP MP who had not skipped the Winter Session. The PM said that it is not right to repeatedly tell the same thing to MPs like they are children. And very soon his words were all over the place.

Narendra Modi has been Prime Minister for nearly eight years, and from early on, it was clear that Modi was a hands-on prime minister, something which followed him from Gujarat. In the early days, none of the BJP MPs skipped Parliament or BJP parliamentary board meetings chaired by Modi. But does this mean that Modi is losing control over his flock of MPs? One thing is certain that it cannot be that the MPs are laggards and stowaways because they rode to victory riding Modi’s coattails. Most BJP MPs were first-timers with a plethora of the rich, and the rogue among them. Also, Modi must be a frustrated man. His admission that he “failed to convince” the protesting farmers not only indicted Modi but also the BJP MPs. Each and every MP should have put in his/her bit to “convince the farmers of the goodness in the three farm laws” appears to be Modi’s logic and reasoning. BJP President JP Nadda has now asked all BJP MPs to return to their constituencies and talk to their constituents and to their mandal pramukhs. Modi was quick to take the cue and say he would do just that once he returns to Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency. After all, Modi is also a Member of Parliament.

That said, has the BJP’s much-vaunted election machine lost steam? Modi’s warning to the BJP MPs was also a note of caution to BJP office-bearers including party President JP Nadda and to Home Minister and party strongman Amit Shah. Are Modi and the BJP nervous? The farmers’ protests have folded up and are on their last legs. But the farmers haven’t yet returned home. Some farmer leaders are talking of “UP Mission” and the rout of Yogi Adityanath. Does Modi’s nervousness have anything to do with the 5-states’ elections? Is Modi taking out impending defeat on his absentee MPs? Maybe the MPs are clairvoyants and defeat-mongers. Whatever be the reason, the Prime Minister does not like it!