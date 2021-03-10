Modi’s B’desh visit: Great expectations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Dhaka on March 26 is quite significant. This will be his first foreign visit after the Covid-19 breakout last year. It is expected to consolidate the bilateral ties in many ways. Bangladesh is a gateway to Southeast Asia and part of Modi’s Act East’ policy. In the past six years, Modi has established a rapport with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina. Politically, as Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence, it also marks a decisive victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan. It is indeed a coincidence that Modi’s visit to Dhaka is just before the first phase of assembly polls in West Bengal and Assam, which share common borders with Bangladesh. The enormous improvement in bilateral ties in recent years led Hasina to call it a ‘golden period’. The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral issues. Despite achieving breakthroughs in several areas in IndiaBangladesh relations, both countries are yet to resolve the Teesta river water sharing. Teesta has emerged as an emotive issue in Bangladesh and West Bengal. Dhaka has been pushing New Delhi to settle it early. The Modi government had successfully persuaded West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on the tricky Land Boundary Agreement and the enclaves’ resolution. But he is helpless on Teesta. Jaishankar, during his recent Dhaka visit, said, “The position of the Government of India has not changed.” However, it is a political necessity to find a solution for both sides. A deal would help New Delhi get more political leverage over China’s growing influence, particularly in the Bay of Bengal region. On the domestic side, illegal immigration has been a political and electoral issue for the BJP. The party has been steadfast since 1996 when the BJP national executive in Bhopal passed a resolution to get rid of illegal immigrants, and it is an electoral issue. Even the 2019 manifesto said, “We will continue to undertake effective steps to prevent illegal immigration in the north-eastern states.” The other is the Rohingya refugees. Millions of Muslims from the Rakhine province of Myanmar, following the Myanmar military’s crackdown in 2017, fled to Bangladesh and other neighbouring countries, including India. New Delhi is caught in a dilemma between two close strategic neighbours – Myanmar and Bangladesh. While the CAA is part of the BJP manifesto, the amended law focuses on the religious persecution of non-Muslims in India’s neighbourhood. The CAA has impacted India’s relationship with Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan significantly. When anti-India sentiments are growing in Bangladesh, Dhaka fears reverse immigration of several Bangladeshi Muslims who live in India. Bangladesh is all set to graduate out of the Least Developing Countries with its GDP growth of 8 percent. New Delhi must keep up the partnership that allows for economic growth. Defence cooperation, connectivity, and improved developmental parameters for both countries. The mutually beneficial collaboration between India and Bangladesh would benefit both countries. Delhi must not lose the moment to take the ties forward.

