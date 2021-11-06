Modi’s commitment in Glasgow: Real or Jumla?

Global warming, without an iota of doubt, is the biggest challenge humanity faces today. And no country can walk away from its responsibility towards dealing with this threat. The Kyoto protocol in 1997 was a landmark initiative where 84 countries came together to address the menace of global warming. Related data informs us that in the last 100 years, since the advent of the industrial revolution, the earth became warmer to the extent of 1.3 degrees Celsius. It warned the countries of the world that if urgent measures are not taken, the human race may even face extinction. It was at this juncture the United Nations and the countries of the world began to think of measures to prevent global warming. The Kyoto protocol alerted us that if we fail to make a course correction, the temperature of the world may further increase to six-degree Celsius which humankind cannot withstand.

Then came the Paris agreement in 2015 where 192 countries approved the Paris declaration. The solemn commitment of Paris was to restrict the level of global warming to the extent of two degrees Celsius than that of the beginning of the industrial revolution era. It was emphatic in its approach that under no condition, global warming may be allowed to cross the limit of three degrees Celsius. The main thrust was to control carbon emissions. The necessity for protecting forests, oceans, and glaciers was underlined. No country or government was daring enough to question the relevance of such measures. In the geopolitical reality of the world today, saying something and doing the same is a big challenge. Economics and politics behind global warming have become very crucial in this regard. The position taken by developed countries explains a lot about their lack of sincerity in the most crucial issue of the world. The US under the Trump administration even threatened to boycott the Paris agreement, which was one of the first rectifications Joe Biden did after becoming the President. This throws light on the interlinkage between globalization and global warming. On many occasions, transnational corporations have dictated their terms to the White House on issues related to climate change and global warming.

And now the Glasgow summit was held in Scotland where many bold and ambitious speeches were repeated by the heads of states. Most important among them was the net-zero commitment by 2070. The question however is whether the countries would translate their words into practice. The five-point road map unveiled by India in this regard has attracted the attention of the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Glasgow conclave as a commitment and sentiment. We all have to praise Modi for his good words but that alone will not be sufficient to fulfill the commitment. It warrants uncompromising political will. As the Scandinavian teenager, Greta Thunberg explains on an earlier occasion, how dare are they to make such statements without any commitment. In India, the proposed amendments in the forest conservation act and the blue economy concept will pave way for the destruction of forests and oceans. But now that Modi has made a commitment to the world, can we hope that things might change for good? Will the prime minister make the necessary corrections?