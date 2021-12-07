Mon massacre and AFSPA arrogance?

The horrors of The Armed Forces Special Powers Act are back to haunt the nation. It was amid the fun and merrymaking at the Hornbill festival that the news of a killing spree rocked the nation. In a sad state of affairs, bullets from the guns of security personnel rattled 13 civilians to death. The incident has once again brought forward the question of removing the draconian law? Thirteen civilians were killed in a “botched” army operation in a Nagaland district bordering Myanmar on December 4, 2021. The act in question here – AFSPA has been in force in the northeastern states and Jammu & Kashmir for decades. It gives armed forces exclusive powers to shoot and kill, arrest and dismantle, without much ado. There have been insistent demands for dismantling AFSPA but to no avail.

Saturday’s incident witnessed one more example of why AFSPA should go. While the army has expressed “deep regret” over the incident, it hasn’t made any difference for the people who lost their dear ones. On the other hand, to add to Nagaland’s AFSPA woes, the entire state was declared a “disturbed area” in December 2020. This gave AFSPA further legitimacy, and the army reason to continue operations, detain/arrest any Naga. AFSPA and due diligence are strangers. The Centre could slap “disturbed area” on Nagaland because of powers granted under AFSPA. Nagaland was declared an area in a “disturbed and dangerous condition”, ergo fit to use the armed forces in tandem with civil power. The Union Home Ministry justified this with the statement that “killings, loot, and extortion” were going on in various tracts of Nagaland. Home minister Amit Shah has been facing flak ever since. Today, after the latest civilian killings, Shah is in the eye of the Naga storm. Though a framework agreement was signed on August 3, 2015, with Naga insurgent group NSCN (I-M) after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, there was no dent on AFSPA.

Police in Nagaland are investigating and the army which tendered “deep regret”, has also ordered a court of inquiry into the killings of the civilians. The army said the operation was carried out based on credible intelligence and that the “incident” is being probed “at the highest level.” All in all, the killings have put a question mark on “peace talks”. The paramilitary Assam Rifles, which was involved in the botch-up, operates under the control of Amit Shah’s Union Home ministry. Despite the “peaceful election in Tripura”, Amit Shah is up to his neck in northeast troubles. The “special powers” of AFSPA do not give “total immunity” to the armed forces, but human rights have been rendered null and void by these very “special powers”. The controversial law is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, 3 districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and in Jammu and Kashmir. Calls to repeal AFSPA have been regular and insistent. AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi repeated the call on December 6, 2021. Earlier, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio demanded the removal of AFSPA. Later, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma seconded. Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool is unapologetic in its opposition. But will the AFSPA be kicked out anytime soon? This is the foremost question Northeast asks as the people eagerly await the Prime Minister’s reaction.