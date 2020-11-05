Mumbai Police vs Arnab Goswami

The nation has been taken by a storm as one of the celebrated journalists Arnab Goswami was picked up from his residence by Mumbai Police. It was just the other day that Arnab had challenged the Mumbai Police to arrest him if they had the proof, and his wish came true when the Police landed up at his front door in less than 12 hours and forcibly drew him out of his home and into police custody. Wednesday morning was not very good for the outspoken journo or the police PR, for that matter, as many have condemned the forcible nature of the arrest. The scene after the arrest replicated itself from a Bollywood thriller, and the recently found love of news reporters running commentary while tailing the vehicle. Once at the station, senior police officer Sachin Waze informed that Goswami was being arrested under section 306 of the IPC which is “abetment to suicide” in a case dating back to 2018 but which had been ‘closed’ by the police itself in 2018 and now ‘reopened’.

Whether the arrest was lawful? This is being widely debated now. Even though Waze informed Republic TV that the police reopened the case and are in possession of required permissions of the court to do so, it is clear that the Mumbai Police overstepped its brief. Whatever be the reason, the police (law keepers of the nation) had no right to barge into Goswami’s private residence and drag him out unceremoniously. It seems that the personnel were unmindful of what law they were breaking, the high-handedness of the police may be called a no less unlawful act as that of Arnab’s alleged crime. Interestingly, the 2018 abetment to suicide case was registered against Goswami by the Raigad police, whereas the police team that came to arrest him was that of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch which is investigating the TRP Scam case. The fact here is, Arnab with his “style of journalism”, which is loud and abrasive, downright insulting to persons and personalities, has made “powerful enemies” in Mumbai’s corridors of power. The Mumbai Police has with his “dramatic arrest” only added to his so-called ‘charisma’. At this rate Arnab does not need to engineer a ‘scam’ to scale up Republic TV’s TRP.

Arnab might not be a great fighter for press freedom and rather just another drum beater of the Modi government, but he has rights as a free citizen and a journalist. The Mumbai police have made a mess of the delicate issue of press freedom by arresting him without following the normal norms for such actions. Now, for Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut to say that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government has not acted ‘vindictively’, comes too little too late! Besides, there’s always somebody else to muck up the case in a very fundamental way like Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik terming Arnab’s arrest as “Part 2 of India’s Most Wanted”. Nevertheless, November 4, will be remembered as a “black day” for journalism. Hereafter, journalists can be arrested in an early morning swoop from their bedrooms and hauled off to a police station in a prison van on whatever charges come handy.