MVA drubs BJP in council elections

Maharashtra prefers Maha Vikas Aghadi over Bharatiya Janata Party and Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. BJP chief JP Nadda will be holding his head in his hands. It is safe to say that the BJP failed to read the signs in the paani-poori dregs? The majority of Maharashtra’s Marathi-speaking graduates and teachers did not take kindly to Uddhav Thackeray getting slighted by non-Maharashtrians. It may be said with 100% sanctity that Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami contributed to BJP’s loss in these council elections. His ‘shenanigans’ on ‘Poochta Hai Bharat’ might have won him fans across India, but not enough in Maharashtra’s hinterland to land victory for BJP. The reality is there’s a difference between a political animal and a media mammal! The BJP will now have to think whether riding piggyback on Republic TV was wise politics or foolhardy gamble? Goswami himself will be on the edge. A “watertight strong (fresh) charge-sheet” has been filed in the Anvay abetment to suicide case, and Uddhav’s on record that he doesn’t forgive nor forget.

The moot question remains, will Arnab Goswami, continue to play to the gallery; lay that extra stress on Uddhav and Sharad? Thackeray’s council victories have the potential to turn the tables on the BJP as well as Arnab Goswami. And BJP’s Union minister Raosaheb Danve can take back the words that the MVA Government has “just two-three months more.” Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis had the same message. He too predicted the fall of the MVA Government in “two-three months.” But the best laid plans of BJP will now have to wash its linen and starch its khadikurta afresh and brush up its Hindutva. The 4-1 drubbing in these council elections is a lesson for the BJP, and an inspiration for the MVA. If anybody’s got genuinely routed, it is Fadnavis. Also, as somebody pointed out, the “significance of the outcome is mainly on account of this being the first state-level election after the MVA came to power.” These seats cover large geographical areas and the electorate is educated, with a university degree to boot! Voters are enrolled just before the elections and those elected are held to a different and higher level of performance: They have to ‘deliver’. But, that’s par for the course for every election to graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies. What stands out is that this was the first time the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena had a pre-poll alliance. The MVA at the state-level was post-poll, thus open to barbs and ridicule.

These victories are a vindication of sorts as well as a stark message to the BJP. Together, the Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP, can punch above their individual might and weight. It’s also realisation that a very large section of the electorate has accepted the MVA as a legitimate alliance. Also, here-in-after, there’s no going back for the MVA. For the BJP major setback. ‘Their’ morale is shot full of holes. But both protagonists will have to go back to the drawing-board. However, while the MVA has a tested plan, the BJP will have to redraw strategy. Fact of the matter is, the majority of graduates and teachers of Maharashtra are with Uddhav Thackeray, and his brand of politics. He may even last the full five years – chief minister Uddhav Thackeray!