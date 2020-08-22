Naga Accord seems to be unravelling

The framework agreement signed between the Indian government and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) five years ago seems to be under threat. The agreement, which was to be finalised with further negotiations between the government, the NSCN(I-M) and other civil society groups and parties, was expected to put an end to Naga insurgency. Since 2015, the engagement with other Naga groups has increased, even if the NSCN (I-M) is perceived as the major rebel organisation. The differences between the NNPGs and the NSCN (I-M) are not insignificant. The NSCN (I-M) still insists on a “Greater Nagalim” beyond the boundaries of Nagaland State besides seeking a flag and constitution. Most of the NNPGs based in Nagaland on the other hand have sought to settle the issue without disturbing the State boundaries while keeping the “Greater Nagalim” question in abeyance. There is a ceasefire in Nagaland for the last 23 years, but new developments and statements have caused some uncertainty. The NSCN (I-M) has made public the framework agreement which had been kept confidential till now, and has demanded the removal of Nagaland Governor N Ravi as the interlocutor for the talks, charging him with manipulation and duplicity in dealings. Other Naga groups represented by the Naga National Political Groups (NNPG) were participants in the talks but the NSCN (I-M) has been the main proponent of the Naga cause. The public spat started with a recent letter written by N Ravi to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, alleging the collapse of law and order in the state and a reign of armed gangs “who question the sovereignty and integrity of the nation” and are engaging in “blatant extortion”.

But differences and tensions were building up for some time, though claims had been made that most of the issues of dispute had been settled. It now turns out that the NSCN(I-M) has not given up the demand for a separate flag and constitution and a wider territorial jurisdiction for the new state, called Nagalim, which would include areas presently in Assam and Manipur. It has rejected any resolution without an agreement on these issues, though other groups may not insist on them. According to the NSCN(I-M), the government had in the 2015 document agreed to “sharing the sovereign power.” It says that Ravi later manipulated the document to suggest that any solution would be within the limits of the Indian Constitution. Given the present situation, it is difficult to imagine that there would be any progress in the negotiations in the near future. Even if the talks resume, N Ravi may not be able to continue as the interlocutor, though continuity demands that.

The NSCN(I-M) may also be hardening its position to extract maximum concessions from the government. In fact, the government may not now be able to offer as much as it did in 2015, after the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. There cannot also be an agreement with the Nagas at the cost of the territorial integrity of neighbouring states. While not losing sight of an agreement, the government should ensure that the law and order situation in the state does not deteriorate.