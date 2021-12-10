NE peace initiatives must be on track

The gory memories of the black day will haunt each one of us for days to come. The innocent, unarmed young men did not even have an iota of thought of what was to follow. As their pick-up truck traversed through the winding hill roads, horror unfolded. In one single moment, the flickering guns swept them away forever. Only two were barely surviving when the locals ran to their rescue. The unfortunate men, victims of mistaken identity, were in reality miners in Tiru valley coal fields and residents of Oting village in Mon district of Nagaland in India. And the guns that sprayed the bullets belonged to para commandos of the Indian army. An incident that has failed to make headlines in major news outlets that would otherwise even follow puppies stuck in a canal.

The Indian army soon followed with its official statement of the operation being run by para commandos based in Jorhat. As per the statement, these commandos were trying to ambush some said insurgents moving in the area as per the Information they received from army intelligence. However, the incident proved that there were not small but rather huge gaps in the initiative. The question now is that why was there no attempt to arrest them alive, and that too when they could not have escaped? The terrain itself did not allow them to do that. If they were insurgents as the intelligence claimed, there was no provocation at all, nor any movement, especially, not within the country. The local police and the Assam Rifles were never given any clue about the action the para commandos were to undertake. In fact, an ambush is usually taken up as an action plan when the enemy is much stronger. But it was definitely not an inferior force and hence there was no question of ‘Hit and Run’, a tactic usually adopted in an ambush. One of the two survivors had said according to the report that the commandos had dragged the bodies out and dumped them on the road including that of his brother. All this leads one to understand that there was plenty of time and a huge number of assault resources.

The union home minister said in Rajya Sabha that the vehicle was signalled to stop and was fired upon only after it tried to flee. On the other hand, one among the survivors narrated that they were not trying to flee, that they were just in the vehicle waiting for the firing to stop. As per the hospital sources, both the survivors were taken to hospital with serious injuries almost ten hours after the incident with protection by a team of Assam police. The hospital staff informed that they did not know who the injured men were, but as the news became viral, they decided to upload the photos of the two unknown miners admitted to the hospital on social media, and eventually succeeded to link with their village. That is how the news came out. It is imperative for the peace process to be finalized uninterrupted, but the tragedy has its own deep impact. The resolution of the crisis depends on the state of India, especially in assuaging the hurt feelings of the Naga masses. As the last resort, the state has to say sorry, reflecting the sincere bid to share the tragedy.