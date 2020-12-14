New Parliament and India’s democratic values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently laid the foundation stone of the ultra-modern triangular Parliament building having seating capacity of 1224 MPs sitting together, a symbol of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ for supplementing the infrastructure of the existing iconic circular Parliament House designed by architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker in 1912-13, based on the Chausath Yogini temple, Morena, Madhya Pradesh, one of the oldest heritage sites in India, inaugurated in the year 1927. It is expected that this new building will be completed before Winter Session 2022, with its full grandeur as ‘har Bhartiya ka swabhiman’ epitomising ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Since long, there has been a need for addressing severe structural constraints of the existing Parliament House building, more vividly realised during the last Monsoon Session of Parliament held in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic. Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Central Hall have seating capacities of 552245 and 436 respectively with no facility of desk space before most of the seats. The proposed new Parliament building is being designed to cater to the present as well as future needs of digitisation, providing for adequate seating space in both Houses, and for joint sittings. Further, for meeting the future demand of possible expansion of strengths of the Houses of Parliament with delimitation in 2026, the new building would provide seating capacities of 888 and 384 members for Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively, befitting the largest democracy of the world of 1.3 billion people.

The central government is moving to repeal archaic laws that bloat up statute books, occasionally conflict with other laws and may hinder governance and growth. Recently, at the central level, sunset clause has been introduced in amending laws The Mineral Laws (Amendment) Act, 2020 and it is also being considered for inclusion in Appropriation Acts and other laws in appropriate manner. Sunset clauses should invariably be incorporated in all amending laws because as per section 6A of the General Clauses Act, 1897, the amending law merges with the parent law on enactment and repeal of such amending law does not affect continuance of its provisions. There is also a need for a considered debate on the idea of having provisions for a constructive no-confidence motion so as to avoid superfluously moving of no-confidence motions in Indian legislatures.

An appropriate provision in the Constitution and Rules of Procedure of legislatures may be incorporated so as to ensure stability and good governance by providing for constructive confidence/no-confidence motions like that of Germany. In Germany, as per Article 67 of the Constitution under constructive no-confidence, alternative arrangement is required to be suggested. Under this mechanism if the majority of a government comes under a test, besides no confidence in the existing government, confidence in the alternative government is sought in the elected House. Let us again commit ourselves to the service of the last man in the row through our cherished democratic values.