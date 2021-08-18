Nitish decision irks PM

Since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country, we have stood witness to some very unique governance policies and its bossism over the states. Under his regime, it feels that the elected heads of the state are mere puppets kept to the bidding for the Union government led by, of course BJP. Whoever, has tried to protest or question the union government’s agenda, do not narrate a beautiful story after that. Rather the situation turns murkier. In the past, non-BJP state heads have from time and again complained of the autocratic attitude of PM Modi his team. In the recent past, we saw how states like Kerala, West Bengal, and Delhi have suffered because its state heads denied giving in to the prowess of Narendra Modi. However, it seems the 2024 general elections do pose some threats for the saffron camp as another Chief Minister has openly come out against the controversial Farmers’ Bill that the saffron party is desperately trying to bring on in the country. Offering another blow to the saffron camp Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has finally raised his voice and challenged Modi’s authority.

The Bihar CM announced the revival of bazaar samitis in the state on Saturday, something that Modi himself has been opposing. Though this comes as a big win for the protesting farmers and probably has also alerted many opposition parties, it is unclear as to what changed Kumar’s mind. Notably, Modi’s ministers even after holding eleven rounds of discussions with the farmers in the past failed to come to an agreement. Neither the government nor the farmers seem to be in any mood to give in. This essentially means that the country is in for more Delhi-like protests, once the covid SOPs are relaxed. Now for those, who are still thinking about what a Bazaar Samity is? It is a government-regulated market where farmers sell their produce to middlemen and are expected to ensure that they are not exploited. Interestingly, it was the same CM of Bihar who had shut down these Bazaars after repealing the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee Act in 2006.

Kumar during his Independence Day speech maintained, “Agriculture bazaar samitis will be revived, renovated, and developed in a phased manner in the state to provide a market to the farmers for their produce. We shall spend INR2700 crore on this. Separate market and cold storage facilities will be provided at the bazaar Samiti for food grains, fruits, vegetables, and fish.” Having said this, it is still very unclear as to how and when the Bihar government would spend this huge fund on reviving the mandi infrastructure and its operation. This again, hints that Kumar’s decision has more to do with political implications and the 2024 general elections rather than an economic one. Nevertheless, this surely comes as a major morale booster for the farmers, despite the participation of the farmers from Bihar in the current agitation is quite negligible. On the other hand, Kumar’s counterpart from West Bengal might be keeping a close watch on the development which has once again signaled that not all is well inside the saffron camp.