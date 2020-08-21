No good in deflection politics

From the point of view of idealistic or pure politics, political acts like defection and floor-crossing may not enjoy much moral credibility or even institutional integrity. When defection or floor-crossing becomes a regular practice, politics tends to lose its moral essence, although such a practice may find its support in the institutional procedures. Those who are holding idealistic point of view would not lend themselves to endorse the politics of defection. The recent political developments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka that suggest continuation of the politics of capturing and usurping formal institutional power by means of engineering party defection, show nothing but the ailing side of democratic politics. It is often claimed that the decision to defect is driven by the urgency to defend one’s political autonomy and stand by the principles of democracy and justice. Thus, in defection, such defectors may choose to find a “noble” cause. From the defector’s point of view, defection may be treated as a moral protest that is aimed at restoring democracy, both within the party in question and in promoting democratic spirit in the polity. Such defectors, in their feat of self-righteousness, may also locate the value of justice in the act of crossing over to other parties. Put differently, such moves of defection are seen as desirable as though they were driven by larger concerns for justice; justice that anticipates the party bosses to treat their leaders with fairness and dignity.

It is hard to argue in favour of such a separation and this is for three reasons. First, arguably, in most of the cases of defection, it is the personal ambition to be in power or get closer to power that is at the root of this decision. Since such defection driven by selfishness looks brazenly selfish, such defectors seem to take cover on normative grounds in order to defend their decision to defect. For example, in most cases, including the recent ones, the defectors seem to be taking a high moral ground of justice and democracy for seeking justification for such a decision. Second, the element of justice that is sought to be integrated into the act of defection is much narrower a conception of justice, which is based on an economic model.

A political party or parties that have achieved mastery in the manipulation of the selfishness of the potential defector would provide necessary incentive for such a person to be “just” to oneself. From a realistic point of view, it is difficult to separate the defector’s claim to common good from their personal and parochial interests. It is in this regard that one can leave the idea with the defector. Will the defector make the moral will to become a crusader and fight for collective good and democratic values and take this fight within the party and to the level of the common people? This, however, is an ideal alternative to a defector who wants to achieve the highest pay-off of self-interest without choosing to become a crusader for systemic change.