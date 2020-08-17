 Nothing can justify mob violence

The extreme and mindless violence resorted to by a section of people in a part of Bengaluru city recently , which has caused the loss of three lives and much damage to public and private property, should be strongly condemned and put down with a heavy hand and strong measures. In the sudden eruption of trouble in areas in the north-eastern part of the city, many people and police personnel were attacked, houses were vandalised, vehicles were set afire and much property was destroyed. Though the violence seemed to have erupted suddenly, the way it was resorted to, the number of people involved in it and the large assortment of weapons which were used showed that it could only have been planned and organised. A number of people who perpetrated the violence and others who instigated and planned it have been arrested and detained, and the situation is being closely monitored. In the particular instance, a social media post involving a Congress MLA’s relative was the trigger for the violence. The MLA’s house came under attack, several vehicles were burned and subsequently three people died and 60 were injured with police taking action to bring the mob under control. The senseless loss of lives and destruction of property has to stop.

A social media post made by a relative of a Congress MLA which was derogatory of Prophet Mohammad is said to have triggered the violence. Such incendiary postings are wrong and the person who made them should be hauled up before the law. Such acts are deliberate attempts to create strife and disorder and should be treated as such. But the response to it cannot be the unleashing of violence on people and police personnel and destruction of property. It should also be examined whether there was any laxity or slackness on the part of the police in handling the matter and the situation. There are reports that the police had ignored Muslim groups’ complaints about the offensive social media post and was late in responding to the brewing trouble. There also seems to have been failure on the part of intelligence. The immediate task is to bring the situation completely under control and ensure that it does not spread to other areas.

It must also be ensured that it does not take on a communal colour. It is basically a law and order issue in which a group of people have wrongly reacted to a wrong act. The perpetrators of violence and those who were behind it should be brought before the law and punished, just as the person who may have provoked it should be. The situation should not be politicised either. Unfortunately, statements of a political nature have already been made. But it would be wrong for any group or section to take political advantage of it. While framing the laws, the Centre could even provide for punitive action against political leaders found guilty of inciting mobs. Until a zero-tolerance attitude is adopted in dealing with mob lynching, this crime will continue to show a rising trend.