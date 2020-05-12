Pakistan’s cyber war

For almost the last two weeks, Pakistan-based groups, backed by its spy agency the ISI, have been carrying

out a new wave of cyber warfare against India, where they are creating fake Twitter handles and impersonating

members of the royal family from the Gulf countries to spread anti-India sentiments in the Gulf. What is more worrying is that these cyber-attacks are going to increase and evolve even further in the coming times. The Sunday Guardian has reliably learnt that in the past few days, Pakistan-based groups have purchased hundreds of domains with “.in” suffix. These newly bought domains will be converted to media outlets and will be used to spread fake news. Since these media outlets will have an Indian domain name, they will carry more trust value among the Indian and international readers who will visit them. What has come to the aid of these cyber terrorists is India’s lack of capabilities to execute similar “fake-news” warfare to counter these attacks. Officials, who are monitoring the situation, stated that the aim of this Pakistan-backed warfare is not just to create noise and chaos on social media but to hurt India’s economic interests in the Gulf countries from where India received roughly $35 billion as remittance annually in 2017 from the millions of workers deployed in these countries. The issue of these fake handles became so problematic that the Ministry of External Affairs had to reach out to officials in Gulf countries to clear the “misconceptions and doubts”.

In the wake of the fake news being peddled by these handles which gave an impression that things had soured between India and Kuwait, the government of Kuwait came out in the open and reiterated its desire to maintain and deepen its friendly ties with New Delhi, as well as its intention not to support any interference in India’s internal matters. Kuwait had to take this step after tweets by several Twitter handles started appearing stating that the government of Kuwait had asked the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the international community to intervene against an alleged rise of Islamophobia in India.

Similarly, on 22 April, a member of the Omani royalty had to issue a clarification after it emerged that a fake Twitter handle, in her name, had threatened to expel Indians working in Oman if India did not stop the “persecution” of Muslims. The tweet, which was shared more than 10,000 times, had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, to make it look more credible. Following this, the Indian Ambassador to Oman, thanked the Omani royal family and urged the Indians living in Oman not to get distracted by fake news.

On 21 April, the Indian Embassy in Doha, Qatar, had to tweet on how “fake identities are being used by forces inimical to India, to create divisions within our community”. This exercise was taken up after tweets, claiming to be written by Indian nationals sitting in India, targeting Muslims, started appearing. Later, it emerged that all these Twitter handles were fake and all of them were being run from Pakistan.

