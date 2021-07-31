Pandemic induced global economic crisis

As the lockdown and the Covid-19 continues to ravage the country, more problems seem to be in galore for the country in the future. In its mid-year review, the WTO warned India of a serious threat to the economy and health. This review comes in the wake of some respite to both the health and economic sectors off-late, in the country. It suggested that to overcome the risk, countries across the world need to keep the markets and supply chain open and restrictions minimised. This report holds significance as it was reviewed by the WTO’s Trade Policy Review Department. Its DG submitted a report on trade-related developments on July 29 last which suggested that countries who exercised trade policy restraint from mid-October 2020 to mid-May 2021, would have further harmed a world economy reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic. “The market remains volatile,” the DG said, calling for ensuring that the markets remain open to help the same recovery.

Though the governments all over the world were able to deal with some trade restrictions during the pandemic, yet ensuring transparency and plans to revive the economy, the countries remain unclear to date. Although the multilateral trading system showed resilience even during the severity of the global health and economic crisis, the world has still seen a massive supply chain disruption. Therefore, it becomes imperative for every country, including India, to ensure the supply chain is kept open. This is more evident with the fact that an essential part of increasing vaccine production and distribution depends on the supply chain of the country producing these vaccines.

Nevertheless, WTO’s recent trade forecast on March 31 last, hoped for the volume of world merchandise trade to increase by 8 percent in 2021 and 4 percent in 2022. However, the recovery seen in the second half of 2020 has not been quite positive towards achieving this goal. Now the trade policy review believes that the trade recovery could stumble if vaccine production does not keep up with the increasing demand. With different vaccine-resistant strains of the virus still a possibility, or reality, the health and economy of several nations still lie under severe risks. Since the outbreak, restrictions of exports have accounted for 84 percent of all restrictive measures.

Meanwhile, the reduction or elimination of import tariffs and import taxes accounted for 60 percent of trade-facilitating measures taken. Having said this, it is a good sign now that many countries are lifting the restrictive measures taken in response to the pandemic, but the rate of it on a global scale is still very low. For a country like India, it becomes far more difficult, given its large population and vulnerability to the virus.

Additionally, the vaccine tally of India is still far from satisfactory, given its population size. It is very important for every nation to closely think about its economic activities as well as the vaccination development. These are of utmost importance if the country wants to bounce back after the virus menace. As the world limps back to normalcy, every country will have to come together and formulate new ways for trade and economic ties, to usher in a world with a ‘new normal’.